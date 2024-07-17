Emma Roberts Is Engaged To Boyfriend Cody John, Jokes About Announcing Happy News Before Her Mother Could

Emma Roberts announces her engagement to boyfriend Cody John!

The American Horror Story actress wrapped her arm around John as the couple smiled for the camera in the Instagram announcement post. The lovebirds made their relationship public in 2022 and have dedicated adorable social media posts to each other ever since!

Emma Roberts is engaged to Cody John

On Tuesday, July 16, Roberts announced her engagement with John on Instagram with a swoon-worthy snap of the duo posing for the camera while the Madame Web actress showed off her massive diamond stud engagement ring. She donned a pink flowy dress and had her arm around John, wearing a plain blue shirt.

Surprisingly, her quirky caption gave a shoutout to her mom! "Putting this here before my mom tells everyone," she wrote with a red heart emoji. John and Roberts have been giving couple goals ever since they hard-launched their relationship on Instagram in August 2022—when John posted a dreamy picture of them kissing on a yacht.

Since then, he has not shied away from posting mushy pictures of his beloved and now-fiancee. John’s Instagram feed has a few pictures, most dedicated to the Wild Child actress. On her birthday this year, he posted a snap of him kissing Robert’s cheeks and captioned it “Happy birthday, teenie tiny” with melting face emojis!

The actress previously dated Garrett Hedlund, with whom she shares her son Rhodes, who was born in December 2020.

Fans and celebrities reacted to Robert’s engagement

Mean Girls actress Lindsay Lohan commented, “Congrats!!!!!!!” with red heart emojis. Robert’s Scream Queen co-star Lea Michele congratulated the happy couple and wrote, “Already planning the bachelorette!!!! So happy for you, babe!!!”

Nina Dobrev, Ashley Tisdale, Raegan Revord, and Eiza Gonzalez, among many others, congratulated the couple. A fan reacted to Robert’s quirky caption. “THE CAPTION (laughing emojis) we love you queen + SO happy for you,” the user commented.