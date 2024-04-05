Emma Roberts Reveals Mom Kelly Cunningham Helped With Her 3YO Son As She Shot For American Horror Story; Talks About Their Bond

American Horror Story star Emma Roberts made her appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna on April 3, 2024. She revealed that her being a mom changed her bond with her mother. Furthermore, she also talked about her son’s relationship with her grandmother.

Emma Roberts talks about her motherhood

During the chat show, the Today Host asked Emma Roberts if becoming a mom has changed her relationship with her own mother.

"I mean, yes. I was like, ‘I’m sorry if I was difficult as a kid,'" the star laughed. "My mom is so helpful. To be on a show like this, American Horror Story, it’s very demanding," she said.

"It’s like 12-hour days, five days a week, and my mom helps me with my son and they have the most beautiful relationship and I’m so grateful," the proud mom continued. "She’s probably watching. Hi Mommy!," Emma gave a shoutout to her mum on the show.

Her son Rhodes Robert Hedlund came into the world on December 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California at U.S.A.

Emma Roberts during her appearance at Today with Hoda & Jenna

Actress Emma Roberts appeared on the chat show Today with Hoda & Jenna’s Wednesday episode on April 3, where she shared that her son, Rhodes, has a unique relationship with her mom Kelly Cunningham. She added that he also has a deep-rooted relationship with her mother.

Advertisement

"We have to talk about your babe. He’s 3. How’s motherhood? First of all, this weird parallel with this show where you play this woman who is desperate to become a mom. Was that even more impactful now that you are one?" Bush Hager asked.

"It was crazy. Well, first of all, I should have three children now because I’ve had to wear a fake pregnancy belly for this show, for Madame Webb… so I feel like it’s been non-stop pregnancy, and I have one child," Roberts joked. "But no, he came to visit me on set — on the appropriate days — and it’s amazing being a mom. And he’s 3 now.", she added.

Meanwhile, Emma Roberts has starred in many films and such as Nerve, Holidate, Little Italy, About Fate and now Madame Web. Also, she has appeared in web series like Scream Queen, Unfabulous and currently American Horror Story: Delicate.

Emma Roberts celebrated her son’s 3rd Birthday

Back in December 2023, the Holidate actress celebrated her son Rhodes’ birthday. She shared a black and white Instagram post that showed her smiling at Rhodes while he smiled at the camera.

“Happy Birthday to the sweetest soul. I love you Rhodes! Here’s to 3! ,” followed by a red heart emoji Roberts captioned the post.

On her Instagram story, the actress shared many snapshots of her 3-year-old son including one picture of herself cuddling her munchkin as she smiled back to the camera and her son stared off into the distance.

She captioned the first celebratory Instagram Stories, “Happy birthday Roadie!”

Advertisement

In summary, Emma Roberts’ bond with her son depicts a happy and lively motherhood experience that every woman desires to have.

ALSO READ: Emma Roberts Gets Candid About THAT Kiss With Kim Kardashian on AHS; Says She Had Lip Gloss All Over Her Face

ALSO READ: ‘Literally Started Crumbling’: Emma Roberts Reveals How She Hung Up Birthday Phone Call From Britney Spears Mistaking It As Prank