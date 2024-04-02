'Calabasas To Here': Emma Roberts Reveals She Shopped At Kim Kardashians' Boutique Store Before Becoming Costars For American Horror Story

It turns out there's more to Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian's onscreen chemistry than meets the eye! The talented actresses joined forces to film the chilling FX series, American Horror Story: Delicate, which premiered in September 2023. But as it turns out, their connection goes way back before they ever shared the screen.

Emma Roberts, 33, spilled the beans, revealing that she and Kim Kardashian, 43, along with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé, actually knew each other long before the Kardashian-Jenner clan became reality TV royalty with the debut of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007 in a recent interview on Live with Kelly and Mark.

It's a fascinating revelation that adds an extra layer of intrigue to their dynamic onscreen collaboration. Who knew that their paths had crossed before their Hollywood careers took off? It just goes to show that sometimes, destiny has a way of bringing people together in the most unexpected ways.

"You know, it’s so funny. Kim and I both grew up in Calabasas, California, and when I was a teenager, I used to shop at her and sisters’ store, Dash. They were all working there at the time, before the show and I would shop there and chat with them. So when we were on the show [now], I’m like, wow from Calabasas to here,” Roberts said.

From Boutique to Empire: The Rise and Fall of the Kardashian Dash Stores

In 2006, the entrepreneurial trio founded their boutique, Dash, setting the stage for their journey into the world of retail.

Dash quickly became a hotspot for fashion-forward shoppers, attracting attention from fans and fashionistas alike. With the success of their original store, the sisters expanded their empire, opening two additional locations in Miami and New York City.

However, in 2018, Kim announced a significant change for the Dash brand. After over a decade of success, all Dash stores would be closing their doors for good.

Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts Reunite for American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two

Get ready for a thrilling reunion as Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts team up once again for American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two, set to premiere on April 3rd.

The trailer for the highly anticipated second installment dropped last month, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the chilling world of the series. One particularly intriguing moment? An almost kiss between pregnant actress Anna Victoria Alcott (played by Roberts) and her determined publicist Siobhan (portrayed by Kardashian).

In a recent interview with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Roberts couldn't contain her excitement about reuniting with Kardashian onscreen. “It was so fun to get to see her, and she is amazing, and her in Part Two is truly shocking. It is iconic,” Roberts told Ripa and Consuelos.

Their onscreen chemistry isn't the only thing Roberts is raving about. At the N.Y.C. premiere of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans in January, Roberts couldn't help but sing Kardashian's praises. "She’s amazing, she’s a pro,” Roberts said. “She’s one of the most prepared people I’ve ever worked with and she’s just chill. I love her so much.”

With Roberts and Kardashian bringing their A-game to the table, American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two promises to be a thrilling ride filled with twists, turns, and plenty of shocks. Don't miss out on the excitement when it premieres on April 3rd.

