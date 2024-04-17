‘Saw How Much It Was Worth’: Emma Roberts Reveals She Took Back Gift From Ex After Their Split

Sometimes it's the memories of a person that we cherish, even if the person is no longer in our lives. Actress Emma Roberts similarly found a delicate way to keep something from an ex for herself. The actress talked about a very special book that she keeps in her Los Angeles home—and the iconic story behind it.

Speaking about the same, Emma told Architectural Digest, "This is a book I actually gave as a gift to my ex." In a video that was shared on April 16, she further added, "But then we broke up, and I saw how much it was worth, and I kept it."

The book is none other than Charles Portis' 1966 classic book titled Norwood. And while Emma didn't disclose exactly how much her copy of the book is worth, one website lists a similar copy as going for $3,360. Moreover, from Robert's Instagram, we can tell that she is clearly a bookworm.

Who else has actress Emma Roberts dated?

Actress Emma Roberts previously dated Alex Pettyfer, Evan Peters, and Garrett Hedlund.

Following her split from Garrett Hedlund in January 2022, she is currently dating actor Cody John, who has appeared in various notable shows, including Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga and The CW's In the Dark. The actress met him through mutual friends, and John was the first to confirm their relationship, as he posted a photo of himself kissing Roberts on Instagram in August 2022 with the caption, "Sweet, sweet."

Roberts later went Instagram official with John in December 2022 when she shared a photo of them holding hands. "#2022, I loved you. Happy New Year, hotties!" she captioned the post shared on New Year's Eve. They have yet to make their red carpet-debut as a couple, but they have made a few appearances on each other's social media profiles.

What special gift did Emma Roberts get from her boyfriend, Cody John?

Roberts explained that her boyfriend, Cody John, recently added to her vintage doll collection by gifting her a Leggy Jill doll, a 1970s Hasbro doll known for her excessively long legs.

"I got her for my birthday," she noted. "I had been looking for Leggy Jill for over a year, and then my boyfriend surprised me with her."

However, much to Cody's chagrin, Emma opted to take Leggy Jill out of the box, adding, "I feel like if you're gonna collect dolls, you might as well enjoy them."

Emma, who shares a 3-year-old son, Rhodes, with ex-Garrett, truly enjoys her dolls. "I'm madly obsessed with them," she told AD, "in love with them." And the dollhouse vibe is exactly what she was going for in her home.

