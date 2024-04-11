American Horror Story: Delicate Episode 7 Recap With Spoilers: All We Know So Far

Only a few episodes are remaining before this storyline wraps up, and American Horror Story: Delicate’s Wednesday episode brought crucial developments in Victoria Alcott's (Emma Roberts) pregnancy and life. Last week's installment let the audience witness horrific moments with Alcott’s pregnancy- with visuals of claws protruding out of her stomach, fueling her paranoia further. Additionally, the director of Anna's movie killed himself, and Dex’s mother appeared to kill herself, under suspicious circumstances

In this week’s episode, the story dives into what Anna has been going through by exploring the lore of Dex’s first wife.

What happens in American Horror Story: Delicate Episode 7?

This episode starts with a trip back to Western Europe, 42 A.D., where we see Ivy in labor, struggling to an extreme extent in a barn. Since no one is present around, she is forced to pull the twins out, with the chances of any of them surviving almost diminishing. But to a shock, a mysterious figure arrives at the scene and resurrects her.

The story then shifts to 2013 Brooklyn, where Dex is living with Adeline, his first wife. Adeline, a busy woman, does not seem very excited when Dex brings her a puppy as an anniversary gift, even rethinking her decision as to if she wants kids in the marriage. Instead, she chooses to work at a restaurant where she thrives.

Another person to enter the scene is Sonja, her evil twin sister who is back to recruit Adeline into a cult she formerly escaped. Adeline explains that she left as their “mission was wrong,” but Sonia sees the situation differently, calling it their “birthright.” The scene ends with Adeline stabbing herself in the hand and passing out.

Another time jump occurs, in Galway, Ireland, in 1253 where we see Adeline confronting her mother Ivy (the twins are Adeline and Sonja), about lying for her own good. Ivy tells her that they are unable to create anything since they are “they are women, they can only choose to be happy or to tell the truth.” Ivy apologizes to Adeline for giving her and Sonja matching marks, binding them for eternity.

We are next brought back to Brooklyn in 2013 when Adeline is met by an unwarranted visit at her restaurant, who also convinces her to come. In attempts, she shows Adeline a set of teeth, apparently a creature that she birthed. The visitor leaves, but Addie is convinced to check for a pregnancy test, which comes out positive, though she lies to Dex about it.

Dex who is worried about Adaelaine, is shut out by his suspicious parents, which is where we see Talia coming into the picture helping Dex after his dad cuts them off. Dex, sometime later, finds a pregnancy test in his house and is in a celebratory mood. Excited about the news, he drops out to his parent's house only to find out The Women in Black draining Adeline’s blood, in the belief that the blood of her unborn child maintains their cycle of youth and beauty. Adeline, in her very final moments, is told that Dex will get a new wife, who will someday birth the “purest product possible.” It is later revealed that the mystery black-clad figure is Talia herself.

