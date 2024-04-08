‘Only Person I Asked To Meet': Jelly Roll Fanboys Over Emma Roberts At CMT Music Awards 2024

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Jason Bradley DeFord, popularly known as Jelly Roll, shone brightly at the 2024 CMT Music Awards. The Save Me singer swept all three categories, he was nominated for; Best Video, Male Video, and CMT Performance, leaving the crowd dumbfounded with his musical flair. However, Jelly Roll was keen on meeting one Hollywood star in particular, who attended the Sunday night show.

A viral snippet on X showed the country singer fanboying over Emma Roberts as he got a glimpse of her at the event. In a subsequent segment of the video, Jelly Roll spotted the actress on the red carpet adjacent to him, posing for the paparazzi, and shouted out to her expressing his admiration.

Jelly Roll is an Emma Roberts fan

Jelly Roll was nominated alongside several great musicians in three categories, yet managed to beat all of them. A star himself, the rapper was however busy drooling over the celebrity he was most looking forward to meeting, Scream Queens actress Emma Roberts. In the brief snippet on X, the 39-year-old singer initially exclaimed, “Emma Roberts, dude?” before going up to his wife and podcaster, Alyssa DeFord, and pointing out the fact. Alyssa a.k.a BunnieXo reacted with a stale, “Yes, that’s amazing.”

“We gotta get a picture,” the Wild Ones singer chimed in. The next bit was a true fan moment for Jelly Roll. The couple were on the red carpet, posing for photos when Jelly Roll spotted Roberts just beside them. “You’re the only person I asked to meet,” he yelled out while expressing his exhilaration. The 33-year-old star responded with a brief laughter as she continued posing. Jelly Roll eventually realized that he was spoiling Roberts’ moment and denoted he did the stunt “off the carpet.”

According to CBS News, the Need a Favor singer had three No.1 country hits in 2023 and was nominated for two Grammy Awards this year. Jelly Roll’s music is largely inspired by the lows of his life before steering towards music and stardom.

Jelly Roll’s story of rags to riches

In a January interview, the 39-year-old singer opened up about his life, mostly in jails. He spent time at the Metro-Davidson County Detention Facility in Nashville for about ten years, in and out, per CBS News. "This is jail. It sucks. Every one I've ever been to,” Jelly Roll said after walking into one of his former cells.

The notable singer had been involved in drug dealing, possession, shoplifting, and aggravated robbery since the age of 14. Jason DeFord recalled, "There was a time in my life where I truly thought … this was it. And then coming here, you know, just after getting nominated for two Grammys, it just hits different… even when I left here, I didn't have a plan. I knew that I loved music, and I knew it was the only thing I had any skill set [for].”

Quite inspirationally, Jelly Roll channeled his passion for music despite hard times and has rightfully earned the recognition he’s getting in the industry.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

