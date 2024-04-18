American Horror Story: Delicate Episode 8 Recap With Spoilers

While the synopsis of the latest episode of American Horror Story: Delicate says it revolves around Anna’s world, the story explores the history of her husband Dex. It also focuses on revealing Dex’s ex-wife Adeline’s death that happened in last week’s episode and how important Anna was to everything and how deeply the evil forces behind Anna's pregnancy go.

As per the episode’s synopsis, Anna's world is beginning to explode in all directions: her personal life is becoming increasingly difficult, and her profession is taking off - all leading up to Hollywood's biggest night.

Here’s a recap of the insanity that was episode 8, Little Gold Man, from American Horror Story: Delicate along with spoilers. So read ahead at your own risk.

What Happened in American Horror Story: Delicate Episode 8?

Drawing comparisons to the 1968 horror film Rosemary’s Baby, it refers to Farrow’s real-life experiences with defamed filmmaker Roman Polanski. The protagonist of Ryan Murphy’s series, Anna (portrayed by Emma Roberts), goes through something similar to what Farrow went through in the film.

The episode begins with the events that follow up to the Oscar’s race where Anna is nominated. Set in New York City in 1967, Mia Farrow (played by Gaby Slape), who is filming Rosemary’s Baby, and Frank Sinatra (played by Tom O’Keefe) are seen fighting at a restaurant. He asks Farrow to choose between her career and him, threatening to end their relationship if she returns to work on her film.

It then cuts to a horrifying sequence in which Farrow hallucinates that she is pregnant with a real demon baby in her dressing room, causing her to bleed out across the floor. Just then she is comforted by a sweet voice from outside the room and as she opens the door to thank her unidentified hero, it's none other than her Siobhan (portrayed by Kim Kardashian) who greets her. The camera then gradually pans to Siobhan holding the script of Rosemary's Baby.

Meanwhile, in present-day Manhattan, Dex and his family meet for his mother Virginia's burial, where Ms. Preecher makes a highly unexpected visit. She interrupts the woman's son's eulogy by walking straight down the aisle and exclaims, "She did not kill herself! She was killed! You did not listen to her! She tried to warn you!” But, she is dragged out of the church while she screams "Listen to your wife!"

She is followed by Anna to the hospital. “They will win. They will take everything from you. All of your dreams will become a nightmare. Get out now!” says Ms Preecher to Anna. She spends the night by Ms Preecher’s bed only to wake up and see that she is gone.

What Happens On the Day of the Oscars?

Anna learns that she has received an Oscar nomination. As Anna and Siobhan get ready for the event, a phone buzzes which is neither’s. They discover Dex's flip phone in a drawer, and it is receiving a call from an unknown number. A woman named Cora, from Dr. Hill’s office where she thought a cult of people stalked her and controlled her, tells Anna about her affair with Dex and the cameras he put in the flat, which she was watching.

Cora claims she wants to alert Anna to the fact that "they" are altering her child. She claims she doesn't know what kind of horrific things the women Dr. Hill works with do to his patients. She only knows that he had to make sacrifices in order to rise to the top in his field.

Later, Anna finds that her legs have gotten bizarre and scaly, and she wakes up alone in bed to discover something peculiar is happening to them. After checking, it merely appears as though she had just cut herself while shaving. As it’s time for the Oscars announcement, Anna tells Siobhan she would give up anything to win. Siobhan immediately congratulates her and a moment later, she wins. The two kiss to celebrate the win and Anna takes the stage for her acceptance speech.

But, she starts hallucinating again and sees only her mother and no crowd in front of her, and her water breaks. When she snaps back to reality, she is being escorted back from the stage.

