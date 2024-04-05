Emma Roberts Gets Candid About THAT Kiss With Kim Kardashian on AHS; Says She Had Lip Gloss All Over Her Face

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Emma Roberts shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the kiss she shared with Kim Kardashian while filming American Horror Story. Contrary to the intense portrayal in the trailer, Roberts revealed that the experience involved a lot of "cleanup" due to Kardashian's lip gloss getting everywhere.

Roberts described how they kissed during filming, only to discover Kardashian's lip gloss smeared all over her face when the director called Cut. Despite the laughter and camaraderie between takes, significant cleanup was needed to remove the gloss before filming resumed.

Despite the challenges, Roberts couldn't help but praise Kardashian's perfect, glossed lips, acknowledging the unexpected messiness that came with their on-screen kiss.

“You know, we do it, you forget about it, and seeing it, it looked so intense. But meanwhile, we were laughing because we kissed, and they said, ‘Cut.’ And Kim looked at me and started laughing, and I was like, ‘What?’ and I just had her [lip] gloss all over my face,” she told Fallon. And so we had to do major cleanup in between every take.”

Roberts' Sister Teases Her Over Kiss with Kim Kardashian in American Horror Story

After the trailer for American Horror Story was released in late March, Emma Roberts faced some teasing from her younger sister, Grace, for not sharing the details of her on-screen kiss with Kim Kardashian earlier.

While the experience was routine for Emma, Grace was understandably surprised and excited about her sister kissing a celebrity like Kardashian. Emma recounted how her sister reacted, saying, "My sister was like, 'No it's not. You kissed Kim Kardashian and didn't tell me.'"

In American Horror Story, Kardashian takes on her most significant acting role yet, portraying Siobhan, Roberts' character's publicist. Siobhan is depicted as relentless in pushing Anna (played by Roberts) to achieve fame, even at the expense of her desire to become a mother. The trailer for Part 2 shows Siobhan slapping Anna after she expresses doubts about her campaign for an Oscar, emphasizing her determination to see Anna succeed in Hollywood.

Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts Share Positive Experiences Working Together on Delicate

Since the premiere of Delicate in September, both Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts have spoken positively about their experience working together. In January, Roberts praised Kardashian's professionalism on set, describing her as one of the most prepared people she's ever worked with and expressing her admiration for Kardashian's chill attitude. Roberts emphasized her affection for Kardashian, calling her amazing.

Before filming, Kardashian acknowledged that she was taking action lessons to prepare for her role in Delicate. Speaking to Variety at the 2023 Met Gala, Kardashian expressed her excitement about the challenge, stating that she enjoys pushing herself outside of her comfort zone and trying new things as a way to grow creatively.

Roberts and Kim's Calabasas Connection: From Dash Boutique to American Horror Story

It's evident that Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian share a long-standing connection, as Roberts recently revealed on Live with Kelly and Mark. Roberts disclosed that both she and Kardashian grew up in Calabasas, California, and reminisced about her teenage years spent shopping at Kardashian's boutique, Dash, which was founded by Kardashian and her sisters Khloé and Kourtney in 2006.

Roberts fondly recalled interacting with the Kardashian sisters while shopping at their store before they became household names through their reality show. Reflecting on their journey from Calabasas to their current roles on American Horror Story, Roberts expressed a sense of nostalgia and amazement.

"You know, it's so funny. Kim and I both grew up in Calabasas, California and when I was a teenager, I used to shop at her and [her] sisters' store, Dash," Roberts said, referring to the boutique Kim and her sisters Khloé and Kourtney founded in 2006. "They were all working there at the time, before the show, and I would shop there and chat with them. So when we were on the show [now], I'm like, wow, from Calabasas to here."

The premiere episode of American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 is now available for streaming on Hulu.

