American Horror Story Delicate Part 2 Trailer Unveils Kim Kardashian's Shady Character; DEETS

The second half of American Horror Story's twelfth season will premiere on FX on April 3. The anthology, which is directed by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, returns after a six-month break owing to Hollywood strikes. New material suggests the mysteries surrounding its protagonists, Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne, are gradually coming to light. The teaser uncovers Kardashian's persona as a possible antagonist and teases psychological terror.

The new clip, which has a Satanic cult theme and features Emma Roberts as rising actress Anna Alcott, shows that there is definitely a serious problem with the character. Anna is shown nibbling on bones and daydreaming about spiders emerging from her abdomen.

Anna was split during the first half of the season between wanting a family and acting at the Oscar level. Kim Kardashian's character Siobhan Corbyn, Anna's best friend and publicist, is shown in the new video as saying that she would sacrifice "everything" for fame. They can be seen kissing one minute and then Siobhan hitting Anna across the face in another, demonstrating the turbulent nature of their relationship.

Even if her "best friend" remained in the dark, the trailer finishes with just the right amount of body horror, blood, and AHS imagery for fans of the franchise to become accustomed to in a first look. Finally, Kardashian's character is revealed as the villain viewers may have expected.

Meanwhile, due to the 2023 simultaneous Hollywood strikes, the popular horror anthology from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, which was in its twelfth season, was divided into two parts. The first five episodes of AHS: Delicate came to an end in October 2023, and the remaining four episodes will air weekly starting on April 3.

According to FX Networks, Kim Kardashian said, “We are shooting our campaign for ‘American Horror Story’ and I’m so excited to see this vision come to life and to turn into this character.”

“In this particular setup, I’m going to be writing ‘American Horror Story’ in lipstick, she added. I always like it when I just be something so different than myself.”

Also, back on February 9, this year, The Kardashians star announced the date by posting an Instagram post about American Horror Story Delicate Part 2.

Moreover, the psychological horror story for this season was written by showrunner Halley Feiffer and was for the first time based on a book: Danielle Valentine's Delicate Condition. The protagonist of the book is an actress named Roberts who is expecting a child and starts to believe that a villainous person is doing everything in her power to prevent her from getting pregnant. The novella was billed as "the feminist update to Rosemary's Baby we all needed" in the novel's cover blurb.

However, Delevigne and Kardashian were newcomers to AHS, and Roberts—who had starred on Coven, Freak Show, Cult, Apocalypse, and 1984—returned to the show following a four-year break. The core cast is completed by Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose), Juliana Canfield, Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, and Maaz Ali.

In conclusion, the suspense for the dark revelations in the last episodes of American Horror Story: Delicate builds as the trailer for the film's climax, which features Kim Kardashian in a menacing avatar.

