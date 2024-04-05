How Old Is Emma Roberts' Son? Find Out As Actress Reveals How She Teaches Manners To Her Son

Emma Roberts and her now ex-boyfriend, Garrett Hedlund, welcomed their first child, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, on December 27, 2020. For the most part, the couple kept the pregnancy firmly under wraps. In a 2020 Cosmopolitan interview, Roberts revealed that she decided to keep it quiet simply because she didn't want to jinx it. But, in August 2023, the celebrity couple had no choice but to publicly announce it on Instagram because Roberts' mother, Kelly Cunningham, accidentally shared the news with the world. Recently Robert's revealed how she teaches her son good manners.

Emma Roberts reveals how she teaches her son manners

Emma Roberts is working on making sure her son, Rhodes who is 3-years-old is a little gentleman. She said that he wants Rhodes to practice good manners.

“I’m trying to reinforce the ‘thank you,’ but take away the ‘no.’ … To things that are simple, like dinnertime: (He says) ‘No, thank you,’ and I’m like, ‘Actually, you’re welcome,’” she said on 3rd April on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

Roberts said that she has her own methods for making sure Rhodes does what is asked of him. "I feel like the way to get kids to do stuff, you have to present it in a very grand way, so I’m like, ‘Your bath is ready, sir. Look at all these toys.’ I’m like, ‘Here is your gorgeous meal to eat’ and they’re still like, ‘No, thank you,’” she said.

Advertisement

Rhodes was born Dec. 27, 2020. Roberts shared the first photo of him on Jan. 12, 2021. The shot featured her in an orange dress sitting on a chair while holding him.

“Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right. Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund,” she captioned the picture.

Roberts posted another picture of her holding Rhodes about two weeks later. It was a black and white shot in which he leans gently on her chest, while she holds a book by Joan Didion.

“Rhodes meet Joan,” she captioned the picture.

Roberts welcomed Rhodes with Garrett Hedlund, an actor who starred in films such as Friday Night Lights, On the Road, Unbroken and Tron: Legacy. The couple broke up in 2022.

Roberts has shared photos of her son on Instagram, including a sweet picture of her with him on April 1 while they both sported snow caps. She also celebrated his most recent birthday in December with a black and white photo of her holding him on her lap.

“Happy Birthday to the sweetest soul. I love you Rhodes! Here’s to 3!” she wrote alongside the picture.

“Happy Birthday Dear One. Love you,” Roberts’ aunt, Julia Roberts, wrote in the comments.

Last year, Roberts’ mother, Kelly Cunningham, posted a picture of the toddler on her own Instagram feed without checking with her daughter. "Little man is growing up!” Cunningham captioned the photo of the boy standing on a pile of leaves.

Emma Roberts praises her mom for being ‘so helpful’ with son

In the same interview, Emma Roberts also shared that her son Rhodes, has a unique relationship with her mom Kelly Cunningham.

"We have to talk about your babe. He’s 3. How’s motherhood? First of all, this weird parallel with this show where you play this woman who is desperate to become a mom. Was that even more impactful now that you are one?" Bush Hager asked.

"It was crazy. Well, first of all, I should have three children now because I’ve had to wear a fake pregnancy belly for this show, for Madame Webb… so I feel like it’s been non-stop pregnancy, and I have one child," Roberts joked. "But no, he came to visit me on set — on the appropriate days — and it’s amazing being a mom. And he’s 3 now."

Advertisement

Later in the conversation, Hoda Kotb asked Roberts if becoming a mom has changed her relationship with her own mother.

"I mean, yes. I was like, ‘I’m sorry if I was difficult as a kid,' " the star laughed. "My mom is so helpful. To be on a show like this, American Horror Story, it’s very demanding."

"It’s like 12-hour days, five days a week, and my mom helps me with my son and they have the most beautiful relationship and I’m so grateful," the proud mom continued. "She’s probably watching. Hi Mommy!"

ALSO READ: Emma Roberts Gets Candid About THAT Kiss With Kim Kardashian on AHS; Says She Had Lip Gloss All Over Her Face