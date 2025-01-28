Eva Longoria Had the Best Time Working With George Clooney For an Ad Campaign; Calls His Energy 'Contagious'

Eva Longoria and George Clooney became costars for a short while as they shot an ad campaign in Rome. In the advertisement for Nespresso, the John Wick actress played one of the prime suspects, while Clooney posed as a detective tasked with identifying the thief who stole the brand's coffee capsules from an heiress.

Speaking to People magazine, Longoria recalled spending a fantastic time with the Ocean's Eleven actor. Although Clooney is known for playing notorious pranks on his pals, Longoria revealed that he was pretty "well-behaved" on the sets.

However, she admitted to spending the time "laughing and laughing and laughing" together between shots. The Desperate Housewives alum described Clooney's personality, whom she's known for over 15 years. "Funny, easygoing, lifts up everybody, lifts up the entire crew," she said, praising the actor.

"Everybody loves him. His energy, just to be around him is like... It's contagious," she added. As the duo filmed an ad for a coffee brand, Longoria expressed her love for caffeine, revealing that her morning routine revolves around the drink. She's especially fond of catching up with her girlfriends over coffee.

The actress also shares how she and her friends recently took their kids skiing. She admits that living with her friends in a big commune would be her dream come true. The cookbook author, who released My Mexican Kitchen in 2024, recently collaborated with Brooklyn Beckham to film a cooking segment.

Advertisement

She praised the eldest son of David Beckham, calling him a "fantastic" cook. Although they weren't great chefs, Longoria admitted they managed to throw something together. However, she enjoyed cooking with her friend, "we really just shoot the s--- and have fun," she added.

The Flamin' Hot director has been living between Spain and Mexico with her husband José Bastón and their 6-year-old son Santiago.