Eva Mendes Reveals How Her And Ryan Gosling's Daughters Were 'Not Impressed' After She Showed Them A Scene From Hitch

Eva Mendes recently revealed that her daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, whom she shares with her partner Ryan Gosling, haven't seen any of her movies from her career. The actress shared that she once tried to show them a scene from her 2005 romantic comedy film Hitch that she was particularly 'proud' of. However, Mendes admitted that her daughters were not 'impressed' when they saw the scene. Read on further to know more details!

Eva Mendes recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss her latest book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries. During her candid chat on the show, Fallon asked Mendes if her daughters Esmeralda and Amada had watched any of her movies, to which the actress said, "No, they haven't," before revealing that she thinks "they don't care."

The Holy Motors actress mentioned, "It's like, I tried to show them—this was about a year ago—I tried to show them a scene from Hitch that I was proud of because I'm scared of deep, dark water," referring to the jet ski scene involving her and her cos-tar Will Smith.

Mendes added that she had to perform a physical comedy stunt in the Hudson River, which made her "very scared," adding that she faced her fear that day, completed the stunt, and felt proud. The actress recalled how she once attempted to inspire her daughters by sharing the story behind that scene, saying, "One time one of my girls was scared, and I'm like, 'Oh, an opportunity to, like, show off what I, you know.'"

She noted that she played the scene for them, saying it was "Mama facing her fear." However, her daughters were "not impressed at all," noting, "They were just like, 'Oh, cool, Mama! Can we go outside?'"

The host then asked if they had watched their father Ryan Gosling's hit fantasy comedy film Barbie, to which Mendes responded, "Yeah, that was beautiful because the girls were such a huge part of that." She shared that their daughters were a significant part of his decision to accept the role, explaining that there were about "30 Barbies" in their house and only one Ken, which made him realize, "There's something here!"

Meanwhile, Eva Mendes recently shared her thoughts on possibly returning to acting in films. During an appearance on Good Morning America to promote her book, she expressed uncertainty about her return, stating that it would depend on the availability of "interesting roles."

Mendes said, "I left at a time where, 10 years ago, I kind of felt like I did it, ya know, I just worked with Ryan Gosling. He’s like the best,” adding, "This is a good time to Seinfeld it and just walk out. So, who knows?”