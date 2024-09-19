‘I Was So Excited!’: Eva Mendes Gushes Over THIS Ryan Gosling SNL SKit

Eva Mendes is promoting her first children’s book Desi Mami and Her Never-Ending Worries that revolves around a little girl and her “bully brain.” On Wednesday, September 18, she stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and talked about her book and more! During her conversation, host Fallon asked her husband Ryan Gosling’s “crazy” night on Saturday Night Live.

“I was so excited! I was backstage…it’s incredible,” she recalled. The Beyond the Pines actress went on to reveal her favorite sketches, Can’t Tonight — where the Barbie star played a Cuban man and the viral sketch Beavis and Butt-Head.

“With Cuban Papi, the thing that was so funny is my dad actually doesn’t speak English,” Mendes said. So whenever her dad and Gosling hang out the conversation ends in a few scattered English words. Mendes goes on to imitate their conversation in a Spanish accent. “So after what, 12 years, it finally paid off,” she added.

After the SNL episode with host Gosling aired, the Cuban descent actress born in Miami, took to social media, praising her Cuban Papi who made her “so happy” with the skit which paid homage to her culture. She also gave a shout out to cast members Marcello Hernandez and Kenan Thompson who played Gosling’s friends in the sketch. “Can’t wait for this trio’s next reunion,” she added.

The power couple started their ‘showmance’ after meeting on the sets of 2012’s The Place Beyond the Pines and welcomed two daughters Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7 in their 12 year courtship. They famously kept their relationship private but found subtle ways to show support for one another.

Mendes showed up for the La La Land actor’s Oscars performance rehearsal and praised him with a sweet post on Instagram. While the latter wore a t-shirt promoting Eva’s children’s book during The Fall Guy press tour.