Ryan Gosling And Eva Mendes Relationship Timeline: Inside Hollywood Power Couple's Romance Over The Years

Ryan Gosling is one of the most successful actors in the film industry. Gosling has not only won the hearts of his fans through his films but also because of his romantic relationship with Eva Mendes.



They are one of the solid and hottest couples in Hollywood. However, while they turn heads with their red-carpet appearances and often gush about each other publicly, the pair prefers to keep the details of their relationship private. Let's explore Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' decade-long relationship timeline, from their first movie collaboration to their romance over the years.

August 2011: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes first meet

Ryan Gosling and his longtime partner Eva Mendes first met in August 2011 on the set of their epic crime drama film The Place Beyond the Pines, in which they played the roles of each other's love interests, Luke and Romina.

While reports suggest that they met on the set of their movie, Mendes previously hinted via her Instagram post that it wasn't their initial meeting. She shared a clip of their film alongside a caption, "Magic is Real," adding, "We did not meet on set. The magic started way before but here’s a little magic captured on camera. Gracias to the increíble director Derek Cianfrance."

September 7, 2011: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes visit Disneyland

Following their first film collaboration, the lovebirds Gosling and Mendes were spotted enjoying their casual date at Disneyland’s California Adventure Park in September 2022. As per PEOPLE, an eyewitness dished them about their outing, "Like a dating couple, they always walked very closely, holding hands and their arms touching side-by-side."

January 2012: Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling enjoy New Year's Eve together

In January 2012, Ryan Gosling and his girlfriend Eva Mendes were spotted together at the Bowery Hotel in Manhattan, per the outlet. They celebrated New Year's with Gosling's mother, Donna, by heading out for a movie date at an AMC theater in New York.

June 7, 2012: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes attend his mother's graduation

In 2012, The Notebook movie actor attended the graduation ceremony of his mother, Donna, with his girlfriend Eva Mendes on June 7. As per PEOPLE, his mother received her bachelor's degree at Brock University, and per The Toronto Sun, Gosling was so excited that he stood up and cheered loudly when his mom got her diploma.

September 12, 2014: Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling welcomed their first child, a daughter

In 2014, on September 12, the much-in-love Hollywood couple, Gosling and Mendes, became parents and welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Esmeralda Amada Gosling. As per the outlet, American actress Eva Mendes previously appeared on Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa and revealed how she never wanted to have children until she found the love of her life, Ryan Gosling. "I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby," she said.

December 7, 2015: Ryan Gosling praises his girlfriend Eva Mendes

In 2015, the Barbie movie actor gushed about his girlfriend Eva Mendes. Speaking with Hello magazine, he expressed his love for his long-term partner, saying, "I know that I'm with the person I'm supposed to be with," adding, "There’s nothing else I’m looking for.”

April 29, 2016: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes welcomed their second child

In April 2016, Ryan Gosling and the Ghost Rider movie actress welcomed their second child, a daughter, Amada Lee Gosling, whom they reportedly named after Mendes' grandmother. In December of the same year, Gosling expressed his feelings about becoming a father for the second time. He told GQ, "Eva's the dream mother, and they're dream babies, and it's like a dream that I'm having right now. I'm dreaming it all. So I feel so lucky."

January 8, 2017: Ryan Gosling honors his Best Actor award to Eva Mendes and her late brother

In 2017, Gosling won the Best Actor accolade at the Golden Globe Awards for his remarkable performance in La La Land. However, his girlfriend Mendes was absent from the event, as he revealed during his acceptance speech per the outlet, that "She's at home with our girls." He mentioned that while he was busy singing, dancing, and playing piano, his "lady" was taking care of their daughter, "pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother (Juan Carlos Mendes)with his battle with cancer."

October 25, 2022: Eva Mendes opens up about her and Ryan Gosling's daughters' education

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Eva Mendes talked about how she and her boyfriend, Gosling, navigate their daughters education. She mentioned they chose to homeschool while traveling for their film projects, noting that they are fortunate to have someone traveling with them who can help with their children's education.

November 15, 2022: Eva Mendes subtly hints she and Ryan Gosling are married

In 2022, Eva Mendes subtly hinted at her and Ryan Goslin's potential wedding. She took to Instagram and shared a post featuring the pic of her new tattoo that, per the outlet, reads as "de gosling."

November 18, 2022: Eva Mendes calls Ryan Gosling as her 'husband'

In November 2022, the actress appeared on Channel Nine's Today and publicly referred to Ryan Gosling as her 'husband' for the first time. She stated, "Everyone is so welcoming here, and my husband Ryan is here, and we are having the best time."

July 6, 2023: Eva Mendes gushes about Ryan Gosling's acting skills

In July 2023, Eva Mendes shared a sweet post on Instagram featuring an image from her and her boyfriend Ryans Gosling's 2012 movie The Place Beyond the Pines. She praised his acting skills and captioned the post, "Mi Hombre. Mi Vida…To say he's the greatest actor I've ever worked with is an understatement."