‘Everyone Was So Angry': Former Jeopardy! Producer Mike Richards Breaks Silence On His Infamous 2021 Firing From Show

Amidst the buzz surrounding the successor to the late Alex Trebek on Jeopardy!, Mike Richards found himself at the epicenter of controversy. The former executive producer, who was announced as Trebek's replacement, lasted for a brief time before being embroiled in a whirlwind of public backlash. Now, almost three years later, Richards is breaking his silence, shedding light on the tumultuous events that led to his swift departure from the iconic game show.

How did Mike Richards end up being the center of controversy while hosting Jeopardy?

When Richards was chosen as the new permanent host of Jeopardy! in August 2021, he was well aware of the weight of the role he was about to undertake. With prior on-air experience hosting various shows, Richards felt somewhat prepared for the challenge. However, nothing could have prepared him for the public's reaction to his appointment. Despite receiving positive feedback from testing groups, Richards was taken aback when offered the hosting position, fearing intense scrutiny akin to a Presidential election.

“No one was more surprised than me. They told me, 'We'd like you to be the host of the syndicated version of Jeopardy!' I paused, and said, 'Oh wow. Thank you. What's the media plan?' Because I was very concerned that this was going to be scrutinized as closely as a Presidential election. There was a widespread belief that whoever got the job first wouldn't make it,” Richards shared in his conversation with PEOPLE .

The announcement of Richards as the new host sparked outrage among viewers, who accused him of orchestrating his own selection. Richards, however, maintains that the decision was made by the studio, not himself. Nevertheless, the public perception of his appointment as self-serving fueled widespread anger and skepticism. He added, “Everyone was so angry because it looked like I had gone into a room and picked myself. And that's not what happens in television, but I understood that that's what the outward appearances were.”

Richards' tenure as host of Jeopardy! was short-lived, lasting only a single day before controversy engulfed him. An article on Ringer.com unearthed offensive comments made by Richards during his time hosting The Randumb Show podcast in 2014. Amid calls for an investigation from the Anti-Defamation League, Richards issued a public apology, acknowledging the inexcusable nature of his past remarks.

However, the controversy didn't end there. Allegations of wrongful termination and discrimination lawsuits during his time as executive producer at The Price Is Right further tarnished Richards' reputation. Despite his cooperation with investigations, the damage was irreversible. The backlash, coupled with the hate directed towards him and his family, led to his resignation from Jeopardy! and a painful period of reflection.

“I told them, I'll answer anything. I'm an open book, proud of what I've done. I'm proud of my track record as a boss. It was insinuated that I had been personally sued for sexual harassment. I never had, but that didn't matter,” Richards remarked.

Mike Richards reflects on his firing from Jeopardy!

Now years after the tumultuous events that derailed his career, Richards is speaking out about his experience. While acknowledging the canceled culture that led to his downfall, he remains hopeful for more open discourse moving forward. Spending time with his family has been a priority for Richards, who reflects on the intense scrutiny that engulfed them during the controversy.

“I did spend a lot of time reflecting on everything that had happened. I mean, it was quite a firestorm that engulfed my family. Why I am talking now is that I feel like I can be a force for good as far as having open, honest conversations. We can all disagree about a lot of things. We can disagree about politics, and we can disagree about who hosts Jeopardy! We can disagree about liking a final Jeopardy! clue. And we should. But I felt like there was this rush to judgment, and a lot of people got joy in saying, 'I got you’," he shared, looking back at his professional downfall.

As he navigates the aftermath of his firing, Richards is exploring new opportunities, including packaging and selling shows. Despite the challenges he has faced, he remains passionate about the entertainment industry and the potential for meaningful storytelling. While he may not be vying for the host's podium again, Richards is considering writing a book to share his insights into the world of game shows and the iconic personalities he has encountered along the way.

