‘Everything Was Riding On Her Performance’: Julia Stiles Recalls Working Experience With Julia Roberts On Sets Of Mona Lisa Smile

Julia Stiles looks up to Julia Roberts as her role model. The 10 Things I Hate About You actress and Roberts have shared the screen space in the 2003 film Mona Lisa Smile. Recalling her time with the Notting Hill star, Stiles revealed that she was impressed with Roberts' motherly instincts as she took care of all the girls on the sets.

In conversation with Andy Cohen on the recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, The Prince & Me actress stated that the veteran star was one of the most kind and generous people on the sets of the film.

On the podcast, she claimed, "She took care of all the girls on that set in a way she didn't really [have to]." The actress further added, "The movie hinged on [Roberts]—she's a huge star; everything was riding on her performance in this movie."

Stiles continued to reveal, "And yet she took the time to be really kind and generous to all the young women that were in it."

As for the film, Stiles portrayed the role of Joan Brandwyn, while Roberts went on to play the character of Katherine Watson. The movie went on to revolve around the story of Watson, a teacher in an all-female college who tries to break the stereotypes and old societal norms for women.

Additionally, Stiles went on to share her liking for other actresses, including Angela Basset, with whom she met on the 2008 film Gospel Hill. She said, "Oh my God, [she's] so regal and dignified and just strong."

On the work front, Stiles is set for her first directorial film, which is titled Wish You Were Here, to hit the screens on January 17.

