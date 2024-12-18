Wish You Were Here First Look: Julia Stiles Takes Director’s Chair For Upcoming Movie Adaptation; Details Inside

Julia Stiles has taken the director's seat for the first time in the movie adaptation of Wish You Were Here. Isabelle Furhman and Mena Massoud will play the lead roles in the upcoming romance movie, with Jennifer Grey, too, being a pivotal character in the film.

In conversation with People Magazine, the 10 Things I Hate About You actress shared that she couldn't have chosen a better movie to direct because she has read the book and is completely in love with the plot.

As for the storyline of the film, it will be heavily inspired by the novel written by Renee Carlino. When a couple, strangers to each other, spend a perfect night together, the girl searches for answers the next morning and discovers a secret, which changes life events.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "Isabelle Fuhrman, Mena Massoud, Jennifer Grey, and Kelsey Grammer star in a fascinating movie about leaving the everyday world behind to take a chance on true romance."

It further states, "When the perfect night with a perfect stranger ends suddenly the next morning, Charlotte searches for answers and meaning in her disappointing life until she uncovers a secret that changes everything."

ALSO READ: How Did Julia Stiles And Preston Cook Meet? Relationship Explored Amid Actress' Revelation About Welcoming 3rd Child

Meanwhile, during her talks with the media outlet, Stiles revealed, "When I read Wish You Were Here, it broke my heart—but that good cry where you are laughing through tears, and you're reminded how amazing life can be."

Advertisement

She further added, "I've been wanting to direct my own movie for a while and finally found it with this."

The actress went on to explain that Wish We Were Here is about two versions of a love story. The one that is real and the other that one dreams of. With the filming being wrapped in February, the author of the 2017 book shared that she was grateful and proud of Stiles amidst the completion of the shoot.

Taking to her social media, Carlino wrote, "Thank you to this incredible band of hard-working and talented rockstars. So much love for you all!!" The screenplay of the movie has been written by Stiles and Carlino.

Wish You Were Here hits theaters on January 17, 2025.

ALSO READ: Josh Hartnett Recalls Time He Met His Spouse Tasmin Egerton While Playing 'Husband and Wife' in the 'Worst Movie' They Ever Did