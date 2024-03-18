'Excited About It': Boy Meets World Stars Announces Documentary During 90s Con Weekend

The 90s hold memories that we cannot get over, ever! We miss our friends just as much as we miss the sitcoms we enjoyed with them. Well, some of the crew from Boy Meets World have remained friends, and today they run a podcast together.

During a recent reunion with the other co-stars, Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle, she surprised not just the fans but also other alums of the series.

Boy Meets World Stars Announce a Documentary

Connecticut saw a huge footfall of fans and stars this Saturday as they appeared at the 90s Con event. What caught the attention of the fanatics was the crew of the sitcom that first aired in 1993.

Fishel, Strong, and Friedle were seen together with their old mates from the show at 90s Con, including Trina McGee, William Daniels, Bonnie Bartlett Daniels, Betsy Randle, William Russ, and Anthony Tyler Quinn.

To the interest of the fans, the three co-hosts of Pod Meets World came forward and spilled a few beans that astounded everyone.

The Rockets Red Glare star stated, "We aren't even sure if it's ever gonna go anywhere or not. We're not necessarily intending on doing anything with it. But like (Bonnie Bartlett) mentioned, this has been such an amazing group of people that we have been able to stay in touch with for all this time.”

Further continuing, the 42-year-old star said, "It really kicked into high gear last year when we started the podcast and we started doing some live shows. So, at some point, Rider, the creator of the idea of the podcast, also said to us, 'Do you think we should record any of this and do like a documentary of the experiences?'"

This exciting news did hear the grandest cheer in the Connecticut Convention Center as the crowd, who were filled with excitement about the documentary, roared their hearts out.

Details about the Boy Meets World Documentary

Looking at the hyped-up crowd, the Dish actress gave a few hints of how the new planned documentary would go. Fishel expressed that the crew has this “footage of us on the show" but not “a ton of behind-the-scenes footage." The star further went on to explain that they personally had captured a little footage, but again, “not a lot.”

Fishel then shared, “(Rider) said, 'I think there's going to be a time, whether it's in five years, 10 years or another 30 years, where we're going to look back on the experience that we're all having now and wish we could relive it and experience it again,'"

The Boiling Pot actress continued to intrigue fans, stating, “We have a little film crew who has been interviewing fans at our live shows who's here with us this weekend. And, you know, went to dinner with all of us last night."

She left the stage, saying that even if the footage is not aired anywhere, it will be for themselves, the crew, and the cast. Whatever it may be, the stars seem really excited about it.

Following Fishel's speech, the 47-year-old actor, Friedle, took the stage, stating that they had "shot yesterday in my childhood bedroom."

Joining him was Rider Strong who stated, "And it hasn't been touched since 16, when he left to do Boy Meets World."

Boy Meets World has a total of 7 seasons that ran from 1993 to 2000. A spinoff series was later announced in 2014 by the name of Girl Meets World, which ran for three seasons until 2017.

