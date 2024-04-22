EXCLUSIVE: Luca Guadagnino Talks About Working With Zendaya On Challengers; Says She Brings 'A Sense Of Power'

From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino comes Challengers starring Golden Globe Winner Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist – West Side Story), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O’Connor – The Crown) — his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend.

As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win? Zendaya’s performance in Challenger marks a radical departure from her previous roles and places the Emmy and Golden Globe winner in a whole new artistic sphere. Ahead of the release of the film, Luca Guadagnino exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla about collaborating with Zendaya for the highly-antipated movie.

Luca Guadagnino Praises Zendaya's Performance as Tashi

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Guadagnino spoke about working with Zendaya and her characterization of Tashi. "Years before shooting this movie I met Zendaya at an event, and I spent the evening sitting beside her and was fascinated by this young woman who could command the gaze of multitudes and yet be so completely real and graceful," the director said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

"It would be very easy to make Tashi into a one-sided character, simply a woman of strong will. But Zendaya does the opposite — she brings a sense of control and a sense of power, while at the same time she developed a lot of sense of fragility within that strength that Tashi exhibits," he added. "It’s a self-definition. Zendaya is a great actor, and a wonderful producer as well here — she does everything in her way to try and excel," Guadagnino explained.

Advertisement

A look at the creative team behind Challengers

Directed by Academy Award and BAFTA nominated visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name, I Am Love, Suspiria, A Bigger Splash, Bones and All), Challengers is courtesy of cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom (Call Me By Your Name, Suspiria), with a memorably propulsive score by two-time Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (The Social Network, Pixar’s Soul) and dynamic costumes from esteemed international designer Jonathon Anderson.

Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures presents a Why Are You Acting? / Frenesy Films / Pascal Pictures Production, Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers. The film opens in cinemas in India on 26 April 2024 and will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

ALSO READ: 'She's The Best': Zendaya Opens Up About Serena Williams' Reactions To Challengers Movie