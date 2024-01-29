EXCLUSIVE: Henry Cavill talks about his Nehru Jacket look on Argylle, director Matthew Vaughn calls it ‘seamless’

Director Matthew Vaughn is all set to release his highly-anticipated spy thriller Argylle next month. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Henry Cavill playing the titular character and actors Bryce Dallas Howard, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Sam Rockwell, Samuel L Jackson, Bryan Cranston, Ariana DeBose and Grammy Award-winning music artist Dua Lipa in other major roles.

In the film, the character of Argylle, has been envisioned by Dallas Howard’s Elly as a dashing, charming, flat-top-sporting world-class spy, who will stop at nothing to bring justice to those who deserve it. Ahead of the release of the film, Pinkvilla got in touch with award-winning actor Cavill as well as director Vaughn to talk about The Witcher star's transformation into Argylle.

Matthew Vaughn on casting Henry Cavill as Argylle and his Nehru Jacket look

In Argylle, Cavill’s character is the epitome of espionage cool and director Matthew Vaughn needed to cast an actor who would be convincingly chivalrous, noble, larger-than-life and able to deliver both the dramatic and action demands of the role. During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Vaughn, who teamed up with Cavill for the second time after 2007's Stardust, praised the actor’s ability to embody the classic spy persona with a unique twist.

"I felt Henry could give me all the classic spy stuff. He can give me a wink; he can do all the things I want from a spy,” Vaughn said. The director further added Agent Argylle’s appearance is a “bold, instantly iconic throwback to the ‘80s.” The Kick-Ass creator also shared that he has an “enduring obsession” with the fashion styles of the 80s, including the likes of Dolph Lundgren as Ivan Drago in Rocky IV as well as era’s signature flattops. “That’s why we decided to give Argylle one,” Vaughn said.

Speaking about Cavill’s ability to transform into the titular role, the Kingsman director said, “Henry’s portrayal is great. I needed someone who could exude the essence of a James Bond-type character, but with a twist. Whoever could play James Bond, I thought, ‘I’m going to give him a flattop and a Nehru jacket.’ It is quite challenging to pull off that look but Henry managed to do it seamlessly. Henry could make a fabulous Bond as well, and that’s why we cast him.”

Henry Cavill talks about his Argylle look and his thoughts on the script of the film

Speaking to Pinkvilla about his look in the film, Henry Cavill shared how Vaughn sold him on the haircut before even reading the film’s script. “Matthew said, ‘Look, you’re going to have a flattop. I know it sounds crazy, and maybe it is, but I promise you it’ll work. Or maybe it won’t. But have fun with it anyway and trust me. So, I did,” the ‘Superman’ star recalled. He also dubbed Vaughn “a great storyteller” before saying that the director “knows what he wants” and have an extraordinary eye for detail.

“He and I have a great shorthand; we’ve known each other for years and he always brings a sense of unique fun to anything he’s working on. He’s a good, straightforward communicator, and as an actor, that’s what I need. At the end of the day, it’s about trusting your director and leader, and Matthew is someone you can trust,” Cavill further added. The actor also shared how he felt the story of Argylle was different from anything he’d read before after reading the script of the film.

“It was unique in its own space. It was refreshing to see something new, bold and willing to take risks. There is a tendency these days for a good product to come out and then, for the next ten years, everything is just like that product, but not quite. Matthew’s projects are never like that. Argylle is about as far from generic as you can get,” Cavill mentioned.

When Will Argylle Release?

Vaughn's Argylle is a razor-witted, reality-bending spy thriller that revolves around Elly Conway, a reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, who loves to spent a quiet night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. However, things start to change when the plot of her fictional book, which centers on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate, begins to mirror the hidden actions of a real-life spy organization. The film is all set to release in the US and India on February 2, 2024. In addition to Cavill as Agent Argylle and Dallas Howard as Elly, the film features Cena as Wyatt, Argylle's best friend, DeBose as Keira, their fearless field tech, Richard E Grant as Fowler, a senior member of agent Argylle’s organization, and Dua Lipa as Lagrange, Argylle’s lethal nemesis.