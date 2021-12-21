Spider-Man: No Way Home EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Marisa Tomei DECODES how playing Aunt May has a 'double edge' touch

*SPOILERS ALERT* If we're talking multiverse, any iteration of Peter Parker will most definitely have an overwhelming influence upon him at the hands of Aunt May and Uncle Ben. In the MCU, it's Marisa Tomei, who brings to life a more forward-thinking version to Aunt May, who is as "cool" as she is "maternal" towards Peter aka Spider-Man (Tom Holland). However, in a previous interview, Marisa had lamented how she kind of regrets taking on the role of the beloved Marvel character because of how it typecasted her as a "mother figure."

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, May's parenting skills come into question, especially with the mess Peter finds himself in after Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) reveals Spider-Man's identity to the entire world. In a candid tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, I asked Marisa if we get to witness a new spectrum to Aunt May in Spider-Man: No Way Home. To this, Tomei revealed, "I hope that she is a mentor and an intuitive guide and someone who leads with an easy hand and a sense of humour and isn't... and thinks about the, his very big picture for Peter and what his destiny is, but also what he's doing in his personal life and the parts of him that are still a boy and are developing as the human that he is alongside this soul destiny that he has."

So, a lot of times people just think, 'Oh, mother!' And I mean, I just mean that's what society does and to think it's sad and kind of devalues the spectrum of what a woman is and also the spectrum of what a caring... we devalue care. So, it's a double edge, too, to playing that kind of stuff Marisa Tomei

"And she's a community organiser and all of those things come from her that he does. He's a community hero, he's a local hero and that comes from her point of view and her life experience, passing that on to him. So, a lot of times people just think, 'Oh, mother!' And I mean, I just mean that's what society does and to think it's sad and kind of devalues the spectrum of what a woman is and also the spectrum of what a caring... we devalue care. So, it's a double edge, too, to playing that kind of stuff," the Oscar-winning actress concluded.

We can say for sure that Aunt May definitely had a pivotal part to play in fulfilling Peter Parker's complete, true transformation into Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home!

