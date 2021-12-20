Spider-Man: No Way Home EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Marisa Tomei dishes on THAT 'EPIC' cameo in the Tom Holland starrer

*SPOILERS ALERT* Spider-Man: No Way Home finally hit theatres last week and continues to take the entire globe by storm with many touting it as the best Spider-Man instalment ever, period! (You can read Pinkvilla's Spider-Man: No Way Home review HERE!) The Tom Holland starrer is filled with many epic cameos that had diehard fans squealing with joy, amongst which, we had a short but memorable cameo by beloved Marvel superhero Daredevil aka Matt Murdoch (Charlie Cox).

Given how Daredevil's cameo sequence included Tom, Jon Favreau aka Happy and Marisa Tomei aka Aunty May, in a candid tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, we couldn't help but ask Marisa about it. Given how this interview took place before Spider-Man: No Way Home's release, Tomei had her "spoilers shield" on guard. "Oh, was that when he's, I'm not sure I know, are you, is this a trick question? I was told to watch out for trick questions! [laughs out loud] [I interject, "No, no. It's not a trick question. It's the dinner table sequence where they're talking about what the legalities are going to be for Peter. That sequence." (chuckles)] Oh, okay, yeah, yeah, okay. [laughs] Okay, because I'm like, 'What did I have for dinner in that scene? I don't remember that.' [chuckles]," Marisa quipped.

That was really fun. It's fun to have someone different there with us and for him to bring his own spice to it. Marisa Tomei

"That was really fun. It's fun to have someone different there with us and for him to bring his own spice to it. I feel like it's a minefield answering these questions. [chuckles]," Tomei excitedly revealed.

