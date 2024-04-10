Fact Check: Does Netflix Really Have A 'Skip The Foreplay' Button? Viral Theory Explored

A social media sensation recently spread like wildfire, claiming that Netflix had introduced a feature to scrub out steamy scenes from its shows, providing relief for thousands of viewers. Earlier, Nicola Coughlan, known for her role in Bridgerton, disclosed that she had a toned-down version of the show created for her parents.

What's the buzz about "skip the foreplay" claim on Netflix

The buzz started when content creator Soren Iverson posted an edited image on X/Twitter, suggesting Netflix had rolled out a "skip the foreplay" feature, promising a less awkward family viewing experience. The text under the image reads, “Skip the foreplay, literally, make family movie night less awkward by deleting naughty scenes from this show.”

Soren wrote in the caption, “Netflix ‘skip the foreplay’ feature removes naughty scenes to make family movie night less awkward.” However, this feature turned out to be a figment of imagination, leaving fans to either fast-forward through intimate moments or endure them with gritted teeth.

Despite the disappointment regarding the non-existence of the "skip the foreplay" feature, Iverson's post gained immense traction, accumulating over 18 million views and sparking conversations among viewers about the awkwardness of watching intimate scenes with family members.

Here's how people reacted to the Soren Iverson post on Twitter/X;

Nicola Mary Coughlan recalls her Irish Mother's reaction of adult scenes in Bridgerton

Derry Girls star Nicola Mary Coughlan (Penelope Featherington) also talked about anticipating her parents' discomfort with such scenes, and had a PG version mandated in her contract. She humorously recalled during a recent interview with SiriusXM Hits, “People think I’m like saying it as a joke. I just don’t want to. I grew up Irish Catholic. That’s just not how we vibe.”

Coughlan recalled her mother's reaction to the amount of nudity, she noted, “When she first saw Bridgerton, she didn’t know it was gonna be so saucy,”

She continued, “And then you get a bottom, Jonathan Bailey’s lovely bottom, about two minutes into the first episode ever. And she was like, ‘What is this?’ But then, now she thinks it’s fantastic and really funny, and she keeps talking about bottoms.”

As anticipation builds for the third season of Bridgerton, scheduled for release in two parts, fans will have to rely on traditional methods to navigate through the steamy scenes. Part one will be available on Netflix from Thursday 16 May, with part two to follow on Thursday 13 June.

Coughlan's precautionary measures reflect a broader sentiment among actors who are mindful of their family's comfort while watching their performances.

