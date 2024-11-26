‘F*cking Joke’: Hailey Bieber Reacts To Husband Justin’s Position On Billboard’s Best Pop Star Of The Century Ranking

Billboard is gradually unveiling its top 10 musicians in the Best Pop Star of the Century category. Although the first and second positions are yet to be revealed, people already have strong opinions about the rest of the rankings. Rihanna has secured the third position, while Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, and Kanye West have been placed in the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions, respectively.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber secured the eighth position on the list, much to his wife Hailey’s disappointment. Billboard shared an Instagram post announcing Justin Bieber as number 8, and the Rhode founder commented on the post, saying, “Billboard is a fucking joke as per usual!” Although the comment has since been deleted, screenshots of her comment have gone viral.

The comment sparked heated discussions on the internet. “Y’all are ridiculous to think he shouldn’t at least be top 5, let’s stop being delusional for a second,” a user wrote on X, referring to the I Don’t Care singer. “I agree with Hailey!!! Justin Bieber is the most successful male singer,” another user added.

Meanwhile, some people opposed Hailey’s opinion, claiming that the pop star should have been ranked lower than 8 on the list. “I mean, where’d she think he was gonna be ranked…” one user wrote on X. “She’s right, he needed to be lower on the list,” another quipped.

Advertisement

Others shifted the focus to Miley Cyrus, arguing that she deserved a spot in the top 10. The Flowers hitmaker is currently ranked 15th on the list, much to the disappointment of her fans.

Other influential artists like Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey were snubbed in this year’s Billboard rankings. “Where is Lana on Billboard’s greatest pop star list?” one X user pointed out. As for the top two positions, many believe they will go to Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, though the debate about their ranking order remains heated.

Swift has cemented her status as a historic artist with her record-breaking Eras Tour and numerous awards. Meanwhile, the Single Ladies singer dominated the American and Country music charts with her latest album, Cowboy Carter. Who would you pick for the top spot?