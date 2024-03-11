Internet Left Upset Over Lily Gladstone Losing Best Actress Award To Emma Stone At Oscars 2024

The most awaited awards ceremony of the year has finally happened! Oscars 2024 was full of iconic moments. From good to bad, while some smiles were cherished, some hearts were broken. The Best Actress category had a tough competition and Lily Gladstone was on many prediction lists to win the award. However, Emma Stone won the Oscar for her role in Poor Things. Naturally, fans were upset and passed various comments on social media. What did they say? Find out.

What did fans say about Lily Gladstone losing the Best Actress award to Emma Stone?

Two characters, equally flawless and powerful! Even the Academy Awards would have had a tough time selecting this title. The two best films of 2023 were competing for this title and Emma Stone took the award home for her role in Poor Things. While Killers Of The Flower Moon was no less, fans were upset. A user on X, @_motherslug by the name of Ana said, “This is unbelievable. Lily Gladstone was ROBBED.” Many agreed to Ana’s comment and started responding on X. Even Tiny Turkey said, “Lily Gladstone robbed” with a frustrated Di Caprio’s GIF. Many handles started retweeting that with a string of hilarious GIF’s. Scoby20 said, “She deserved best actress”

Some even criticized Emma Stone’s film Poor Things. Degenerate George said, “Emma Stone’s performance in ‘Poor Things’ is GOOD but the movie is so narratively WEIRD, it should’ve DISQUALIFIED her from winning Best Actress at the #Oscars”

Many users even gave comments like, “Lily Gladstone they robbed you but I will rob them harder trust ilysm my princess you’ll get that oscar one day I promise.” This clearly shows how upset fans are.

How did others react to Lily Gladstone’s snub at the Oscars?

Many appreciated Emma Stone’s win and appreciated her performance. However, an X user also wrote, “I think the reason Lily Gladstone being snubbed hurts so much is because, besides the fact that she had the best performance, Native American actors do not get this opportunity nearly as much as they should.” The same user added, “There’s no guarantee she’ll be back even though she should.” While this wave of disappointment continues, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

