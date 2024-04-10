Fiancé Dylan Myers Calls Kristen Stewart ‘Favorite Person On Planet Earth’ In Cutest Birthday Wish

Kristen Stewart gets a sweet birthday wish from her “babe”.

The Twilight actress turned 34 on April 9, and her fiance, Dylan Myers, had only the best things to say. The writer-actress shared an adorable Instagram post to wish Stewart a happy birthday! The birthday post went viral instantly with fans going gaga over the couple's love story.

Myers’s birthday wish for fiance Stewart

It appears that Myers tried to sum up her love for the Love Lie Bleeding actress in a short yet deep monologue. The post had a picture of Stewart sitting in casuals on a bed, holding a white cat-goals!

The Rock Bottom director captioned the post, “Happy birthday to this dash of hot sauce, my favorite person here on planet Earth.” Then, she channeled her inner poet and threw in some metaphors to express her love for Stewart. “You’re like finding five bucks in your pocket, like the drum solo in Phil Collins’s In the Air Tonight, like a friendly cat on the street,” she wrote.

“I don’t know how I got so lucky, but I like really really love you and am wishing you a meteor shower of good stuff in the year to come. She ended the caption with, “Get it, babe.”

The couple announced their engagement on 21 November after two years of dating.

Stewart talked about meeting Myers at the right time

The actress opened up about timing playing a vital role in her relationship on the Drew Barrymore show. She revealed that when she first met Myers, she was “ill-equipped.” Later realizing that she was perfect for her. "Yeah, I was just sort of in the right place to recognize and kind of respect how good she was compared to me, my selfish little self," she told Barrymore.

The couple is serious about their commitment to each other and their future together. The Charlie’s Angels actress gushed about Myers on the Howard Stern Show. “We’re marrying, it’s happening. We’re totally gonna do it. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted, and she nailed it,” she said at the time.