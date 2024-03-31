Final Destination: Bloodlines; Brec Bassinger, Teo Briones And Kaitlyn Santa Juana To Lead 6th Installment Of Horror Franchise

The upcoming Final Destination movie, titled Bloodlines, features a new cast, including Brec Bassinger from Stargirl, Teo Briones from Chucky, and stage actress Kaitlyn Santa Juana. Currently filming in Vancouver, the film marks the sixth installment in the popular horror series.

Richard Harmon from The 100, Anna Lore from Gotham Knights, and Owen Patrick Joyner from Julie and the Phantoms will join the cast.

Completing the cast are Max Lloyd-Jones from The Book of Boba Fett, Rya Kihlstedt from Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Tinpo Lee from The Manor.

New Final Destination film: The core concept remains intact

The 6th installment of Final Destination was helmed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, who were known for Freaks. Producers include Jon Watts from Spider-Man: No Way Home and Dianne McGunigle from Cop Car, along with Craig Perry and Sheila Hanahan Taylor, longtime producers of the Destination series.

Although Plot details are secretive, the series revolves around a core concept: a character foresees a deadly event, narrowly escapes death, and saves others. However, Death pursues the survivors relentlessly. Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor penned the script.

Final Destination: Bloodlines' revives franchise after a 10-Year gap

The original Final Destination film, starring Devon Sawa and Ali Larter, debuted in 2000, grossing $112 million worldwide on a $23 million budget. The franchise spawned four sequels until 2011, accumulating nearly $700 million globally. Bloodlines marks the series' return after a decade.

The new movie is scheduled for release in 2025, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the original film. Bassinger is represented by Paradigm, Industry Entertainment, and Work Management. Briones is represented by Innovative Artists, Piper Kaniecki Marks, Commercial Talent, and All-Star Appearances. Santa Juana is represented by Play Management and Yorn Levine.

