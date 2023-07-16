worst movies of all time

The "worst movie of all time" is a highly subjective matter in the world of arts. However, there are certain films that are universally recognized as abysmally bad for a multitude of reasons. These particular stinkers, although despised, hold a peculiar charm for some viewers, either due to their unintentional hilarity or sheer awfulness.

Ironically, even the most despised films can offer value, albeit unintentionally. They serve as cautionary tales for aspiring filmmakers, showcasing what not to do. According to Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer, the following 15 movies hold the dubious honor of receiving a 0% approval rating from critics, making them the worst-rated films in history. These films, ranging from ill-conceived sequels like "Scary Movie 5" to questionable documentaries about Hillary Clinton, have not only incurred the wrath of critics but also triggered strong aversion among viewers.

1. Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Genre: Horror/Thriller

Steven Spielberg's 1975 film "Jaws" was a groundbreaking blockbuster and a fantastic suspense movie. Its sequel, while not entirely terrible, was unnecessary and only occasionally exciting. "Jaws 3D" is a hilariously bad film. The fourth installment is mostly unwatchable, with fleeting moments of humor. In this movie, the shark inexplicably holds a personal grudge. It's also known for featuring one of cinema's most famous continuity errors, where Michael Caine's shirt miraculously becomes dry and perfectly tailored right after he gets submerged in the ocean. Additionally, this film is infamous for the shark roaring like the MGM lion.







2. The Last Days of American Crime (2020)

Genre: Crime/Thriller

The comic-book adaptation that earlier trended on Netflix turned out to be disappointingly long. The director, Olivier Megaton, known for Taken 2 and Taken 3, didn't do justice to Scarface in his nearly three-hour version. The movie feels harsh and somewhat pathetic. Even talented actors like Michael Pitt and Édgar Ramírez are wasted, given nothing more than posing and shouting lines.

Critics unanimously agreed that Crime was a terrible film. Its desperate attempt to be edgy comes off as laughable. In The Last Days of American Crime, being edgy translates to excessive screaming and self-conscious camera work.







3. Gold Diggers (2003)

Genre: Comedy/Dark comedy

Imagine two broke losers who find themselves entangled in a web of crime and cunning with wealthy older women who have their own devious plans. It sounds like the perfect setup for a fun and raunchy lowbrow adventure, doesn't it?

However, there's a major issue: Gold Diggers is rated PG-13. It could be considered one of the weakest projects ever released under the National Lampoon brand, which is quite an achievement.







4. Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 (2004)

Genre: Comedy

Baby Geniuses, released in 1999, is often regarded as one of the worst movies of that year, despite 1999 being a remarkable year for cinema. The sequel, released in 2004, is even worse. It features unsettling, poorly executed visual effects that might give you nightmares. The humor is lazily crude, and the performances from the adult actors feel uninspired. The plot revolves around highly intelligent toddlers who attempt to foil a media mogul, played by Jon Voight, and his villainous plan to manipulate people's minds.

5. Pinocchio (2002)

Genre: Fantasy/Family

Roberto Benigni's movie, which served as a sequel to his Oscar-winning film Life is Beautiful, falls far short of the beloved 1940 Disney classic, often considered the greatest animated movie ever made. Unfortunately, this project seems more like a self-indulgent endeavour that should have been abandoned early on.

The heartwarming story of a young wooden puppet boy on a heroic journey loses its charm and becomes unsettling when portrayed by a grown man. In fact, it becomes downright repulsive.







6. Gotti (2018)

Genre: Crime/Drama

It's important to acknowledge that John Travolta has delivered beloved performances in some of his better films throughout history. Therefore, it's unfair to solely blame him for the shortcomings of Gotti, a ridiculously bad crime biopic. It's as if The Godfather existed in an alternate universe where every good decision in filmmaking was replaced with a disastrous one.

On a side note, Fred Durst's The Fanatic, released a year later, faced similar harsh criticism, possibly due to the lingering resentment from the admittedly terrible Gotti. However, despite its flaws, The Fanatic is always entertaining and occasionally even has moments of inspiration, making it a better film than Gotti. It's strangely worth giving it a watch.

7. A Thousand Words (2012)

Genre: Comedy/Dark comedy

Eddie Murphy, a legendary comedian of the past century, is known for his incredible talent and revered by many. However, "A Thousand Words" made a crucial mistake by stripping him of his most powerful tool: his voice. It's like casting Channing Tatum in a dance movie where he spends most of the time sitting in a chair.

This movie tries to be a family-friendly fable with a touch of magic and surrealism, clearly taking inspiration (or copying) from "Liar Liar." Unfortunately, "A Thousand Words" is arguably Murphy's worst film because it completely ignores the sharpness and energy that have always defined his greatness.







8. Left Behind (2014)

Genre: Thriller/Action

Before Nicolas Cage's resurgence with films like Pig and Mandy, he was unfortunately stuck in mindless movies like Left Behind. This forgotten adaptation of religious novels tells a sci-fi story about the rapture and those left behind.

It's important not to unfairly criticize faith-based movies since some movies about Christianity have been well-received by critics. However, Left Behind is simply boring. Its biggest flaw is wasting the incredible talent of its lead actor. The only notable thing Cage's character does in the movie is fly a plane.

9. One Missed Call (2008)

Genre: Horror/Mystery

According to the Tomatometer, this movie is considered the worst horror film ever made. And yes, it's really bad. After the success of Gore Verbinski's The Ring, there were a lot of unoriginal remakes of Japanese horror films in the 2000s. This one is arguably the worst of the bunch. Unlike other bad movies that can at least be entertaining in their badness, this one is just boring. It's so dull that you could actually use it to help you fall asleep.

One Missed Call, based on the 2003 film Chakushin Ari, is a $20 million studio horror movie. It's about a killer cell phone. It tries to be a mix of The Ring and Final Destination, but it ends up making the flawed Final Destination movies look like masterpieces by comparison.

The question of where the $20 million budget went remains a mystery.





10. Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever (2002)

Genre: Action/Thriller

According to critics on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie "Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever" is considered one of the worst films ever made. It features talented actors like Antonio Banderas and Lucy Liu, but unfortunately, the movie turned out to be a disaster at the box office. While it's technically an action film, it feels like it was purposely made to put us to sleep. Is it worth watching? Probably not. Above all, it's incredibly dull, which is truly disappointing.

11. Reefer Madness (1936)

Genre: Drama/Exploitation

"Reefer Madness" is a 68-minute-long movie that acts more like a public service announcement about the dangers of marijuana. It tries to convince you that smoking marijuana will drive you insane, make you aggressive, cause hallucinations, and even lead you to accidentally shoot someone and blame someone else for the crime. The film was made in 1936 as propaganda and is filled with absurdity, but it's presented with a serious and stern tone. It's quite amusing from start to finish, and you can easily find it on YouTube since it's now in the public domain. For the best experience, you might want to watch it with a couple of friends and a little something to relax with.







12. The Wicker Man (2006)

Genre: Horror/Mystery

"The Wicker Man" is a film that unintentionally became funny. It was written and directed by Neil LaBute and is based on the 1967 horror novel "Ritual" by David Pinner. The movie has gained some notoriety for a drinking game associated with it. Although I don't recall all the details, one of the rules is to drink whenever Nicolas Cage does something ridiculous. The game tends to result in everyone getting blackout drunk. If you haven't watched "The Wicker Man," you should give it a try. It will leave you entertained and may change your perception of bees.

13. Sharknado (2013)

Genre: Horror/Thriller

Despite receiving a respectable 78 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the 2013 disaster film "Sharknado'' should not be mistaken for a serious movie. With notable actors like Ian Ziering, Tara Reid, and John Heard, the film takes an absurd concept and amplifies it on screen. Syfy, director Anthony C. Ferrante, and screenwriter Thunder Levin deliberately created this B-movie (or more accurately, a D-movie) and took pride in their creation. Their efforts resulted in five sequels and three spin offs for the franchise.





14. Spice World (1998)

Genre: Musical/Comedy

"Spice World," the Spice Girls' first movie released in 1998, received a low rating of 35 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite this, the film managed to earn a significant amount of money. It made $151 million at the box office and an additional $100 million from home video sales. That's why "Spice World" is included here.

15. The Room (2003)

Genre: Drama/Romance

"The Room," released in 2003, is famously known for its disastrous production and low-quality filmmaking. It starred then-unknown actors Juliette Danielle, Greg Sestero, and the enigmatic Tommy Wiseau himself. The movie is filled with poorly written dialogue, badly acted scenes, and a confusing plot. It includes three unnecessarily long and explicit sex scenes. Interestingly, there's a moment early on where a character reveals a cancer diagnosis, but it's never addressed again throughout the film. Despite its terrible quality, we happen to own a copy and watch it regularly.

