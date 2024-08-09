Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 Creator Scott Cawthon Causes Fans Buzzing In Discussion; Teases Update At The Upcoming Sequel

Production is underway for Five Nights at Freddy's 2, a sequel to the 2023 film based on the popular video game series. Although the movie won't hit theaters until late 2025, fans recently got a sneak peek of what's to come.

Scott Cawthon, the creator of Five Nights at Freddy's, celebrated the 10th anniversary of the original game with some exciting posts on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). One of these posts featured images of animatronics being created by Jim Henson's Creature Shop, including a first look at Toy Bonnie.

While the character's design is still in progress, it's already looking eerie, with its signature large, green eyes. This sneak peek suggests that the sequel will stay true to the original video game's designs, much like the first film.

Cawthon also shared a fun challenge for fans by posting four different images of screenplay pages, revealing that only one of them is from the actual script for Five Nights at Freddy's 2. The other three are fake, leaving fans to guess which one is real and what it could mean for the upcoming movie.

The pictures include a variety of characters, including Abby, Vanessa, and Toy Chica, along with new faces like Gemma and Darrin. While many expressed excitement at the behind-the-scenes look, many fans on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) are already discussing the leaked script pages. Each scene is different, leaving fans unsure of their context, but the inclusion of children in three out of four scenes has raised some concerns.

Although specific plot details are still under wraps, it's expected that Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson will reprise their roles in the sequel. The glimpse of Toy Bonnie hints that new animatronics will be introduced, reflecting the more toy-like designs from the video games. Cawthon, who played a key role in shaping the first film's story, is likely to be deeply involved in this sequel as well.

Director Emma Tammi previously mentioned that there are some "loose ends" from the first movie that might be addressed in the sequel. She expressed excitement about continuing the story and exploring more of the Five Nights at Freddy's Universe.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is scheduled to hit theaters in December 2025.

