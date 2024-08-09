Avengers Doomsday: Loki's Fate Ties Into RDJ's Doctor Doom Arrival

Marvel Studios intends to cook hard for the upcoming two Avengers movies— Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Now that the Kang narrative is out of the cinematic persuasion for extension, Marvel made a move that surprised fans all over the world by introducing Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom at 2024 SDCC. The icing on the cake was the return of Russo Brothers. But what narrative the upcoming movies will follow and will Loki, who is now one of the most essential figures on the sacred timeline, return?

Loki is the supreme being of the universe

Loki played a crucial role in the MCU and has undergone astonishing character evolution. The fan-favorite Loki series on Disney+ has given him the Glorious Purpose who is now holding every timeline of the universe— essentially being the God of the universe.

However, Loki debuted as a villain in the MCU, he was the first Avengers nemesis and with Doctor Doom being the new big baddie, it is quite possible that he might need Loki to fulfill his evil plans. So, it is fair to speculate that Loki might return in Doomsday and will appear again in Secret Wars.

The MCU explored multiverses with the series debut of Loki in 2021 and took it further into its second season in 2023. The show laid much of the groundwork for learning about the multiverse, which introduced the likes of the Sacred Timeline, the branched realities, and the role played by the TVA in supervising and keeping in check these timelines. Loki's new and ultimate mission which was revealed at the end of the final season was to manage the different branches of the multiverse at the end of time taking the shape of a tree.

Will Loki return in upcoming Avengers movies?

Of course, Loki played by Tom Hiddleston, became the God of the universe, serving an even higher purpose than his brother Thor who fights threats alongside the Avengers. Loki is the supreme being and a key to the existence of every universe. However, he is also the last line of defense against the celestial and powerful threats like Doom. We have seen Thanos’ power and Doom will most certainly be even more vicious than Thanos.

Although Loki's actions seem to have safeguarded the multiverse, the threat of incursions looms large, as hinted in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and The Marvels. Theories circling on the internet suggest that the universe from which the Fantastic Four originate in their forthcoming film might be destroyed, potentially leading to Doctor Doom's introduction. But Doom may be in the belief that is the only figure to save his world and he will travel across the multiverse in a desperate attempt to prevent catastrophe.

Finally, Doctor Doom may lock his eyes on the ambition to reach the end of time and seize Loki's place. Doom is often depicted as sitting on a throne, an image that could become iconic for this film with Robert Downey Jr performing the iconic villain. Also, Marvel Studios might go to the extreme length making Doom overthrow Loki, taking his place on the throne, and then forcibly merging the multiverse into a new reality of his own design, perhaps in the final scenes of Doomsday.

Loki’s new role, new hero

In the comics, Doctor Doom harnesses the power of various Molecule Men to defeat The Beyonders, absorbing their cosmic energy to reshape the universe in his image. He then imprisons Molecule Man, using him as the source of his newfound godlike power.

While the MCU has yet to introduce Molecule Man or The Beyonders, Loki could easily take on their roles in a similar storyline. As a powerful cosmic figure at the end of time, Loki could represent The Beyonders, with the fate of the multiverse in his hands.

Additionally, Loki could serve as the source of Doom's power, much like Molecule Man, with Doom imprisoning him to maintain his control. This scenario would open the door for Thor to find and reunite with Loki in Doom's Battleworld, offering both characters a chance for closure.

The introduction of The Beyonders into the MCU was in the rumor for long and Marvel Studios might just do that when the opportunity strikes. The idea of it, however, came from none other than The Marvels star Iman Vellani. In her chat with New Rockstars host Erik Voss, she laid out the plan Marvel potentially making. “I think it would make sense for Kang to be a version of the Molecule Man,” she said before Kang was out of the picture. We have already seen Kang’s existence in different realities “So that makes sense. But also I feel like he could be the Molecule Man and The Beyonder all at once,” she added.

But interestingly, Kang is not in the picture anymore. Doctor Doom strategically replaced the Kang narrative. So, in this case, Loki’s role as Beyonder would make sense as Doom would go after him to eliminate his threat.

Now, the question is, will Loki return? While the upcoming Avengers movies are still in early development, it is hard to say but the possibilities are high as Loki right now, is one of the most important figures in the entire universe.

