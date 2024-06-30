FKA Twigs' Legal Team Denounces Shia LaBeouf's Request For Her Medical History Ahead Of October Trial; Details

FKA Twigs’ legal team has slammed Shia LaBeouf’s requests for her medical history ahead of their trial. After 2020, the case is finally going to be on trial in October 2024. Twigs had filed the case in December 2020 against the popular Hollywood actor over alleged physical and sexual abuse.

As per the court documents submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court, and gained by PEOPLE, the legal team of Tahliah Debrett Barnett aka FKA Twigs’ attorneys stated that LaBeouf’s team is "improperly seeking Plaintiff’s private financial and medical information that has no bearing on the issues in this case."

FKA Twigs’ attorney’s statement

The British singer and songwriter has given a psychotherapy exam and submitted documents of 1,300 pages ahead of the trial. However, LaBeouf’s unreasonable request to show her medical history has turned out to be the most controversial part. As per Twigs’ attorneys, the Transformers actor’s legal team "seeks the entirety of Plaintiff’s medical history, going well beyond the injuries that are actually at issue.” Also, this comes at a point where LaBeouf’s team did not explain why the medical history is needed about her “emotional distress or the condition transmitted to her by.”

FKA Twigs’ attorney further wrote in the court’s documents as reported in PEOPLE, "Furthermore, the requests are overbroad and burdensome. As such, Defendant is not entitled to this highly private information."

The attorneys of FKA Twigs further wrote in the court documents that LaBeouf’s team has also asked for her “financial information from 2017 through the present," and argued that the actor’s legal team asserted how “Plaintiff has somehow waived her financial privacy rights by seeking emotional distress damages is not supported by any case law."

FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf’s relationship timeline

FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf had a brief romantic life. They met on the set of their 2019 movie Honey Boy. They dated from 2018 to 2019. At that time, Shia was separated from his wife Mia Goth. However, after having a mushy romance, Twigs decided to part ways with him. While opening up about their breakup in an interview with The New York Times, the singer also mentioned how LaBeouf allegedly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

Twigs’ one of the attorneys told PEOPLE, "Any suggestion that FKA Twigs’ emotional distress should be discounted because of any career success is preposterous and discounts the idea that victims should have hope for the future. Logically, without the trauma that she has suffered, I can only imagine the level of success she would have achieved by now.”

However, in 2020, when FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf, the Fury actor shared his guilt and apologies through various emails to the Times. He said that he had no excuse for his alcoholism or aggressive behavior. He further let the outlet know, "I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say." Even though he admitted his fault and said that he was ready to apologize in public, he declared “many” accusations against him were not true.

What are your thoughts about Shia and FKA’s case file? The trial is scheduled to go to court on October 14, 2024.

