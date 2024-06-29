Celine Dion Reveals She Can Wear All Shoe Sizes Despite The Discomfort

Celine Dion’s new documentary series, I Am: Celine Dion, the popular songstress has shared how she has battling Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). In the documentary, she also revealed a fun fact about herself, and that is she wears all shoe sizes despite the discomfort. Celine has an obsession with wearing different shoes and tries to fit her feet into any type.

She loves to wear shoes and no matter how big or small the shoe size is, she gets to and makes her feet fit into it so that she doesn’t miss out on any shoe that can go out of stock any minute. Crazy, right? She admitted that she can make any shoe size work, give her 6 to 10, and she will walk the shoe.

Celine’s confession about having all sizes of shoes

“When a girl loves her shoes, she will always make them fit. I have worn shoes my friend, my toes were like this [claws her fingers] because they didn't have my size,” Celine Dion declared. She further explained, “Every time I went to a store and I loved those shoes they said "What size are you, ma'am". "I said no you don't understand. What size do you have". I'll make them work, I'll make them fit. I will walk the shoe.”

Advertisement

Later, she revealed, “I walk the shoe, the shoe don't walk me. I've worked with my shoes like this and sometimes like this to hold onto them. From six to ten, give it to me. I love them.”

Celine in her documentary gives all the answers possible be it about returning to the stage, roaming the world, or talking about the seizures she gets ever since she was diagnosed with the rare autoimmune neurological disorder that stiffens her body parts and muscles called Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022.

Celine Dion suffers from SPS seizures while filming her documentary

While filming the documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, she can be seen getting a seizure and is unable to breathe. The medical professionals come in to help her get rid of the muscle spasms and get her a nasal spray to calm her breathing. After a while My Heart Will Go On (Titanic) singer sits up slowly and finds herself wrapped in embarrassment.

Advertisement

She said, “Every time something like this happens it makes you feel so embarrassed and so, like, I don’t how to express it, it’s just… you know, like to not have control of yourself..” She continued, “I still see myself dance and sing. I always find plan b and plan c, you know. That’s me. If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl. But I won’t stop. I won’t stop.”

Celine has really put her bare self in front of the cameras, and it takes a lot of courage to do that being such a popular name in the industry. Have you watched the documentary series currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video?

ALSO READ: What Was Celine Dion’s Husband’s Cause Of Death? Find Out As Singer Opens Up About His Dying Wish