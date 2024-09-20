Florence Pugh Learned THESE Life Lessons While Working On We Live In Time; DEETS

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfiled’s upcoming decade spanning wholesome romance plunged through the hearts of viewers and critics alike. It turns out, the film had an equally powerful impact on Pugh personally. During an interview with British Vogue, the Dune actress revealed that she learned a few major life lessons while working on the film.

“Watching this movie makes me want to be active in my decisions and actually live,” she told the outlet. We Live in Time follows Almut (Pugh) and Tobias’s (Garfield) love story which transcends into marriage followed by parenthood. Everything seems picture perfect, until one day Almut’s cancer diagnosis brings the family to rock bottom. Overall, it tells a tale that’s relatable to everyone at some point, including the Oppenheimer actress.

She is grateful to have landed the role at the age where she’s learning to navigate life and find true love. “I was going through a lot of weird stuff with relationships last year,” the 28-year-old actress added. However, the film taught her the lesson to not be passive in pursuing love and “let things wash over you.” Pugh admitted that she wants to “go and find love” and have babies.

Another key life lesson she learned through the course of filming was work-life balance. “I’m an absolute work maniac,” she added. However, recently there was a point she felt exhausted from the contant hustle and wanted to take a break.

Advertisement

“I was like, ‘I hate how much of my life I’ve missed,’” Pugh added. Although she wants to continue working forever, it won’t be efficient if she over-exerts herself. Circling back to the topic of relationship, Pugh’s first public romance was with actor and filmmaker, Zach Braff. Initially their relationship was quite private, but eventually the media attention took a toll on the couple and their families.

“And that’s when I spoke out. I think for anyone I’m with, I want to protect them,” she recalled. “It’s not nice knowing that people are saying the worst things I’ve ever read about someone that I love.” These experiences made her conscious about her decision which she does keeping “safety, family, a home and security” in mind.

We Live in Time will hit the theaters in the US on October 11.