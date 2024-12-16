Florence Pugh Thinks Young Women In Hollywood Walk On Egg Shells To Avoid Labels; Recalls THIS ‘Godawful’ Headline About Keira Knightley

Florence Pugh has been in the Hollywood biz since her teen years and has experienced enough to realize that it’s tough for young women in Hollywood. During her interview with The Sunday Times, the Oscar nominee reflected on the expectations placed upon actresses, especially when they are younger.

“There are fine lines women have to stay within; otherwise, they are called a diva, demanding, problematic,” she said. And as someone who doesn’t like to fit into stereotypes, Pugh had a tough time navigating this issue. “It is really exhausting for a young woman to just be in this industry, and actually other industries,” she added.

The Dune: Part 2 actress recalled reading humiliating headlines about Keira Knightley after the Pirates of the Caribbean made her a worldwide star at 17. “I remember godawful headlines about how Keira Knightley isn’t thin anymore,” she said.

Pugh emphasized how the media often tore apart talented and beautiful girls by shaming them over petty and superficial things. “The only thing people want to talk about is some useless crap about how they look. And so I didn’t care to abide by those rules,” the Thunderbolts actress added.

In a 2022 interview with The Telegraph, Pugh revealed that she regretted being an actor after a studio body-shamed her at age 19. At the time, she was coming off her feature film debut in the 2014 psychological drama The Falling and landing the lead role in the sitcom Studio City.

However, the creators allegedly requested the actress to change her physical appearance for the role. “That was so not what I wanted to do, or the industry I wanted to work in. I felt I’d made a massive mistake,” she recalled.

Meanwhile, during an interview with The Times of London, Knightley recalled being relentlessly mocked by the press for being a bad actress after the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie released in 2003. “It’s a funny thing when you have something that was making and breaking you at the same time,” the Pride and Prejudice actress said at the time.