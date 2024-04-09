Fly Me To The Moon Trailer: Scarlett Johansson And Channing Tatum Take Over NASA In 1969 Rom-Com

The first trailer for Fly Me To The Moon, starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, has been released by Sony and Apple. The romantic comedy, directed by Greg Berlanti, is set against the backdrop of NASA’s 1969 Apollo 11 moon mission. In addition to Tatum and Johansson, Jim Rash, Ray Romano, Woody Harrelson, Anna Garcia, Noah Robbins, and more also star in the much-anticipated project.

Read on to learn more about the storyline, release date, and additional production details of the film.

Fly Me To The Moon — Storyline

The official press release for the film describes the production as “A sharp and stylish comedy drama set against the backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing.”

The film focuses on Kelly Jones (Johansson), a marketing maven tasked with improving NASA’s public image, who rather ends up making things worse. In all this mess, Cole Davis (Tatum), the launch director for the mission, ends up being the most affected one.

In order to please the White House, Johansson’s character in the film is charged with staging a fake moon landing as a second option in case the mission fails.

The aforementioned press release for Fly Me To The Moon claims that the film will finally put to rest the age-old question — Did the USA fake the moon landing?

Script and other production details

Berlanti directs the movie based on a script by Rose Gilroy, while Will Kirstein and Keenan Flynn hold the story credits. Johansson, Jonathan Lia, Keenan Flynn, and Sarah Schechter serve as producers, while Robert J. Dohrmann serves as an executive producer.

The project was previously titled Project Artemis, helming a $100 million-plus budget.

Berlanti, known for The Flight Attendant, Riverdale, Arrow, and more, joined the film after Jason Bateman left due to creative differences. Also, Tatum stepped in to star opposite Johansson after Chris Evans pulled out of the flick amid scheduling issues.

Fly Me To The Moon is set to be released theatrically on July 12, before streaming on Apple TV+ at a later date.

