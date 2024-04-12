'You're Handed A Lot Of Scenes': Clint Howard Opens Up About His Experience Of Working On The Bold and The Beautiful

Veteran actor Clint Howard spoke to PEOPLE about his new role The Bold and The Beautiful and what is it like to return to a filming set for work, which he has not experienced since last working on Santa Barbara in 1987. Howard, 64, is set to appear on the April 26 and April 29 episodes of the American soap opera, starring as a mysterious homeless man Tom, who aids Sean Kanan and Tanner Novlan characters in solving a mystery, by providing essential clues.

Clint Howard on being on sets of The Bold and The Beautiful:

“You're handed a lot of scenes to do and you’d better be prepared,” Howard told PEOPLE. “I was taught by both my mom and dad, Rance and Jean Howard, since I was a little kid that my primary responsibility is to be prepared to show up to work, even as a very young child… And then knowing that soap operas, it's possible to get handed boatloads of dialogue, and you've got to learn it. You've got to understand it. You got to be able to deliver it. You got to be light on your feet.”

The shooting for his scenes happened just weeks before they were set to go on air, which Howard found exhilarating, due to the shows brisk pace of production.

In exclusive looks of the sets accessed by PEOPLE, the actor is seen sporting a white beard, long hair and a hoodie while talking to fellow stars Kanan and Novlan. "There was this homeless guy that the team over The Bold and The Beautiful has invented. They looked at me and they said, 'homeless guy,'" said Howard over his appearance in real life, which matches his on-screen persona too.

What has Clint Howard been up to these days?

Howard last appeared in a soap titled Santa Barbara in 1987, starring as an orderly named Marshall, although only for a run of three episodes. The show lasted for nine seasons, from 1984 to 1993.

"That was a freedom. That was another lifetime ago. I didn't have as much to do on Santa Barbara as I did on Bold and The Beautiful, and I haven't gone back and looked at it. I don't even know if I could,” Howard recalls of the project.

Howards has hinted of the return of his character to the show. Meanwhile, he has made several public appearances, as recently on Pauly Shore's podcast The JITV Show. He is spending time with wife Katherine Cruz, who also paid him a visit on the sets of The Bold and The Beautiful, and also enjoying quality moments with industry friends like Dee Wallace, helping him celebrate his 75th birthday December last year.

As for the big screen business, Howard is set to make another appearance in Another Ice Cream Man, the direct sequel to the 1995 cult classic Ice Cream Man, featuring his character Gregory Tudor and his motivation to “put body parts in ice cream.”

