Fool Me Once Ending Explained: Who killed Joe and Claire? Find out about the big reveal INSIDE

Spoilers Ahead: If you've watched Netflix's Fool Me Once and are feeling a bit lost amidst the plot twists, here's a breakdown of the ending.

The Netflix tradition of Harlan Coben adaptations continues with Fool Me Once, a crime drama that packs a punch with its intricate plot, unexpected twists, and pursuit of justice. Starring Richard Armitage and masterfully crafted by BAFTA winner Danny Brocklehurst, Fool Me Once follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, The Stranger and Stay Close, offering viewers a binge-worthy experience perfect for the chilly nights of January.

Who killed Joe?



The core mystery revolves around the death of Joe Burkett, portrayed by Richard Armitage. Throughout the series, viewers are repeatedly confronted with flashbacks of Joe's demise, featuring him being shot dead. The burning question – who is responsible for this apparent murder?

Numerous plausible suspects emerge, ranging from two motorcyclists attempting to rob Joe's wife, Maya, to an informant threatening the Burkett family's pharmaceutical empire. However, the shocking revelation in the seventh episode unveils the unexpected – the killer is none other than Maya herself.

Who killed Claire?



Maya, a disgraced military pilot, unravels the truth behind her sister Claire's death. Discovering that the fatal bullet came from the same gun she and Joe had access to, Maya confronts Joe in the park. The shocking revelation follows – not only was Joe responsible for Claire's demise, but he was also willing to kill Maya. In a clever turn of events, Maya had switched Joe's real weapon with a fake one, ensuring her safety.

Advertisement

Joe's other secrets



Joe's sinister actions extend beyond Claire's death. He is exposed as essentially a serial killer, orchestrating the demise of Dark, a yacht captain involved in the Burkett family's secrets. These secrets, involving manipulating patient trial numbers and concealing fatal side effects, could have led to the downfall of the Burkett company.

Did Joe return from the dead?



The series kicks off with Maya's shock at seeing footage of Joe playing with their daughter days after his funeral. As the narrative unfolds, it becomes evident that Joe could not have orchestrated his own death. The perplexity deepens when it's revealed that the video was a deepfake, meticulously created using Joe's wedding video and the nanny's boyfriend.

This elaborate ruse is orchestrated by Joe's mother, Judith, who hires individuals to manipulate Maya, leading her to question her sanity and confess to Joe's murder.

Maya's strategic plan before dying



Maya, armed with the truth, confronts the Burkett family – Judith, Caroline, and Neil – in a climactic showdown. Both parties confess to their wrongdoings, with Judith proposing a deal to keep everything hidden and blame Joe for the damaging information already leaked.

Before Maya can respond, she is mercilessly shot multiple times by Neil. However, in a stroke of fate, Maya strategically placed a hidden camera, capturing the entire confrontation. With the assistance of Detective Kierce and whistleblower Corey, Maya live-streams the shocking revelation to the world.

The aftermath and dispensing of justice



The surviving Burkett family members face imprisonment for their various crimes. The narrative then catapults 18 years into the future, providing closure to the characters' arcs.

Detective Kierce, previously debilitated by Burkett medication, is now in robust health and has an adult son. Lily, the daughter of Maya and Joe, is under the guardianship of Claire's husband, Marcus. The series concludes with a sense of justice served.

ALSO READ: Is Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay divorcing Bryan Abasolo? Exploring their split after 4 years of marriage