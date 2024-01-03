Is Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay divorcing Bryan Abasolo? Exploring their split after 4 years of marriage

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, The Bachelorette season 13 couple are parting ways after four years of marriage.

Abasolo filed for divorce from Lindsay on January 2 citing irreconcilable differences. The court filings state December 31 as the date of their separation. He is seeking spousal support.

The couple first met in 2017 when they co-starred in ABC’s dating show The Bachelorette.

Bryan Abasolo, 43, and Rachel Lindsay, 38 got engaged during the show followed by a destination wedding in Mexico in 2019.

ALSO READ: Ian Ziering REACTS to getting attacked by bikers in Los Angeles: 'This highlights larger issue of hooliganism'

Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay to divorce after 4 years of marriage

Bryan Abasolo announced his divorce from his wife of four years, Rachel Lindsay in an Instagram post.

“After more than four years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew,” he wrote, while noting that his role as a husband has been his proudest role so far.

He further noted that he is a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means letting go. “My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go,” he wrote in the same Instagram post, stating that he wanted people to “hear it from the source first before the blogs start making up their own reality.”

Advertisement

Bryan, a chiropractor, and Rachel, an attorney and a media personality spent the first two years of their marriage as a long-distance couple with Bryan managing his chiropractor business in Miami and Rachel focusing on her career in Los Angeles. The former later made the move to LA in 2021 and the couple lived together until their separation.

Rachel Lindsay is yet to comment on their divorce

The former Bachelorette is yet to comment on her divorce from husband Bryan Abasolo, but in an Instagram post dated December 31, the Miss Me With That author called 2023 “One of the hardest years of my life.”

Rachel Lindsay became the first black lead of the Bachelor Nation franchise when she was announced as the lead of The Bachelorette in 2017. She first appeared as a contestant on season 21 of The Bachelor the same year. She ended up in third place.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Daniel's choices jeopardize his relationship with Lily?