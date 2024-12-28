Freddie Mercury’s Home In London Out For Sale; Learn The Whopping Price Of Garden Lodge

The London home of the legendary musician, Freddie Mercury, has been put up for sale for the very first time since the artist lived there. For those interested in exploring more about this highly valued property, it has been put up for the market price of £30 million (US$38 million).

The property, Garden Lodge, which is located in the capital’s posh Kensington, was bequeathed to the We Will Rock You artist’s one-time fiancée and close friend, Mary Austin.

This news comes almost 30 years after Austin took over the property, taking care of it meticulously.

As per reports, the walled private property of Freddie Mercury “has been the most glorious memory box, because it has such love and warmth in every room.”

Mary Austin further added that she had enjoyed her days in the house, also stating that she has had many “wonderful memories here.”

Further adding her word to the statement, Austin mentioned that the property transports her back to the first time she and Mercury viewed it.

Calling it a place of peace, Austin mentioned that the property happens to be an artist’s house; however, “now is the time to entrust that sense of peace to the next person,” Austin said.

As per reports, the I Want to Break Free artist had designed the house to reflect his personality and also be a memorable location.

Meanwhile, it was even designed to have the artist’s collection of antique objects showcased while also being a display of his art.

However, per Mansion Global, most of these pieces from the unique collection of Mercury were sold at an auction last year.

Freddie Mercury, born Farrokh Bulsara, was the lead singer of Queen. The band was one of the highly appreciated acts from the 70s. The legend died of AIDS back in 1987.

