Box Office: From Thama to The Girlfriend; 3 movies of Sikandar's Rashmika Mandanna to watch out for in 2025

Rashmika Mandanna is currently one of the most promising actresses of Indian cinema. With less than a decade of experience in the film industry, she is already one of the most demanded names among the biggest actresses of the country. The actress has spread her reach far and wide in both North and South Indian markets with blockbuster films.

The actress was most recently seen in the Salman Khan action entertainer Sikandar on Eid. As the film is currently running on the box office with a run of just 5 days till now, let’s take a look at what the actress packs with her upcoming films across different industries in 2025 - Thama, Kuberaa and The Girlfriend.

1. Thama

Post the blockbuster success of Stree 2, Maddock Films is set to bring back its Horror Comedy Universe with Thama. The film is going to introduce Ayushmann Khurrana into the universe as a Vampire with Rashmika Mandanna as his love interest. It is directed by Munjya fame Aditya Sarpotdar. Ever since its announcement, huge expectations are riding on the film which can make it a huge Diwali blockbuster for Rashmika Mandanna.

2. Kuberaa

Kuberaa is an upcoming Pan India thriller film helmed by Sekhar Kammula. The film features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead along with a leading male ensemble of Nagarjuna, Dhanush, Jim Sarbh and Dalip Tahil. The film is set to release soon on 20 June and with such a talented and promising star cast, the film seems to be going in the right direction as of now for a box office success.

3. The Girlfriend

The Girlfriend is a female centric romantic thriller led by Rashmika Mandanna. It is a Telugu film directed by Rahul Ravindran, also stars Dheekshith Shetty. The release date of the film though is currently not confirmed, it is scheduled as a 2025 release only. The film is expected to be a very low budget film and hence could see an easy box office success if met with positive reviews from the audience.

Sikandar in Cinemas

The A.R. Murugadoss directorial Sikandar is currently running in theatres globally featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Sikandar has collected Rs 79.5 crores India nett in 4 days. Have you watched the film yet? Reply with your opinion on the film and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

