Did you know THIS actress lost role to Anushka Sharma in Salman Khan’s Sultan despite 12 auditions?

Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sultan, released in 2016, is one of the most celebrated films of Bollywood. While fans enjoyed the pairing of both the stars, Anupria Goenka, known for her roles in movies like Tiger Zinda Hai, Padmaavat, and more, recently recalled losing out on the main part to Sharma despite giving 12 audition tests for the role.

During a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Anupria Goenka shared, “Maine Sultan ke liye audition kiya tha, main part. Tab voh log naye logon ko dhoond rahe the. Mere kuch 11-12 test hue the… (I auditioned for Sultan for main part. At the time, they were looking for new faces. I had nearly 11–12 tests)."

She went through several rounds, including subsequent tests, a music video test, and a dance test with Vaibhavi Merchant. There were also script readings with director Ali Abbas Zafar. While the actress described the entire process as "beautiful," she noted that it lasted only for a month.

Anupria explained that had the process lasted longer, she might have ended up experiencing anxiety after losing out on the role. She also revealed that YRF doesn’t provide the actual script for auditions, so she wasn’t aware she was auditioning for Sultan. It was only after meeting Zafar—who kept referring to “Mr. Khan”—that she realized she was auditioning for the lead role in Sultan.

Advertisement

“The whole process was very heartbreaking when I didn’t get it, of course… Ek toh I’m dusky, which I’m very proud of. I really love being dusky. But I’m not a typical YRF heroine, right? I do not have the most shapely legs…," she mentioned.

On a concluding note, Goenka revealed she was hesitant about sending her pictures, believing she didn’t have the "best legs," but casting director Shanoo Sharma assured her that it is the makers’ concern to make her in the "perfect shape." Goenka admitted that these remarks encouraged her and made her realize that she could be herself.

Apart from Salman and Anushka, Sultan also featured Randeep Hooda, Amit Sadh, Kubbra Sait, Kumud Mishra, and more in the key roles.

Anupria Goenka was last seen in Khoj Parchaiyo Ke Uss Paar that streamed on Zee 5.

ALSO READ: Chamak-The Conclusion director Rohit Jugraj says show is about ‘Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala’; shares his first-hand experience with extortion calls