Friends Reunion: Here's everything we know about the upcoming HBO Max special so far

Friends: The Reunion recently wrapped up its filming and as we wait for the HBO Max special to release soon, here's what we already know.

The past year has been extremely tough what with everyone reeling under the negativity brought by the coronavirus pandemic. As many turned to streaming platforms and TV shows for entertainment amid all this, several fans of Friends even rewatched the entire series multiple times as they were quarantined. One of the best news to come out during the pandemic was also the confirmation of a Friends reunion special that is set to release on HBO Max.

After speculations of reboots and sequels, the show's lead cast will finally once again come back together for a special unscripted session and fans are beyond excited about it. While we still have to wait for the reunion special to release, we recently got a glimpse of the set and a little more details about the show. Here's a look at all the details we know so far about the Friends reunion special.

The Unscripted Reunion

The Friends reunion will not be an episode as such but will have the show's lead stars, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt Le Blanc and Lisa Kudrow in a talk-show-style conversation where they discuss filming memories and more. Although, in a recent interview on the Graham Norton Show, David Schwimmer did tease the six actors briefly portraying their characters during the special. Apart from the lead cast, the show's creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman will also be coming together for the reunion.

Release Date and Streaming Details

What started out as a popular NBC sitcom in 1994, Friends' special episode will be released on HBO Max. Due to the delays caused by COVID-19, the reunion special was shot recently and hence is expected to come out by the end of the year. A release date hasn't been confirmed yet.

Friends Reunion Filming Location

While the reunion was going to be shot in March 2020 with a live audience, plans had to be changed amid the pandemic situation. The Friends special has been filmed at Warner Bros Studios, where the series shot its final episode in 2004. The BTS pictures from the shoot have also shown the iconic couch that the series' lead cast sits on in the show's theme song.

Not long ago, Matthew Perry had shared a picture from the sets but deleted it later and all the cast members of the show have been dropping exciting hints and teasing fans of the show. After reading all these details, all we can say is could we BE any more excited for this show?

ALSO READ: Did Jennifer Aniston make a big REVELATION that she's adopting a baby during Friends: The Reunion? FIND OUT

Share your comment ×