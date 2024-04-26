All You Need To Know About Kygo's Newly Announced World Tour 2024

Kygo is embarking on his first extensive global tour in six years. As part of his self-titled Kygo World Tour, the EDM phenomenon from Norway will shortly launch a brand-new live tour across North America and Europe. "Kygo's signature piano, as well as strings, singers, and drummers, will be featured throughout the concert," a press statement read.

Kygo’s World Tour: Where and When to watch?

Special guests Gryffin, Sofi Tukker, Sam Feldt, Zara Larsson, Klangkarussell, Hayla, Victoria Nadine, and Vandelux are coming along on his global rampage. Numerous prestigious venues and amphitheaters, like the O2 in London, the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, will host some tour venues.

Fans should be aware that the official flyer for the tour says Part 1, which means other dates will likely be added in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, DICK'S Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, will host the opening ceremony on September 7, 2024.

A few days before revealing the global tour, Kygo released the song For Life, which starred Zak Abel and Nile Rodgers. The upbeat three-minute song has passionate lyrics paired with jumpy piano solos and reverbed vocals, which are Kygo's trademark.

Fans who wish to make sure they have tickets ahead of time can buy on websites like Vivid Seats before tickets are officially on sale, even though inventory won't be accessible on Ticketmaster until Friday, April 26.

Take a closer look at Kygo’s complete tour schedule:

April 27 at the XS Nightclub in Las Vegas, NV May 3 at the XS Nightclub in Las Vegas, NV May 11 at the XS Nightclub in Las Vegas, NV September 7 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, CO September 12 at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD September 13 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY September 17 at the TD Garden in Boston, MA September 20 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC, CA September 21 at Woodbine Park in Toronto, ON, CA September 25 at the Huntington Bank Pavilion in Chicago, IL September 28 at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin, TX October 4 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA October 9 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA October 10 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, CA October 17 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA

A brief about Kygo

Whether performing live on stage at a packed event or sitting behind the keyboard in his studio, Kygo has time and again proven himself as a groundbreaking producer, DJ, global celebrity, and extraordinary talent. The artist, whose real name is Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll, was born in Norway. Since his 2013 debut, he has quietly established himself as one of the world's most prolific hitmakers.

Having surpassed multiple streaming records with over 23 billion combined global audio and video streams. One of Kygo's greatest songs, It Ain't Me with Selena Gomez, went multiplatinum, peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, and received over 2.9 billion streams globally. 2019 saw Kygo release Higher Love with Whitney Houston, which resulted in an additional 1.4 billion streaming and views globally and a #1 dance radio peak.

