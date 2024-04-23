From F-Bombs To Innuendos, How Deadpool and Wolverine Trailer Changes PG-13 MCU 'Forever'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

The anti-hero has finally stepped into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And he is not coming alone. The Deadpool & Wolverine trailer has brought forth a new meaning to the MCU, with the release of its Red Band trailer.

If you missed the F-bombs dropped in the trailer, we are here to take you on a tour of swearing and prolific bloody action.

Red band trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine

If you remember what Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool said in the first teaser that was released during the Super Bowl, you would already know that the current MCU we know, where Captain America had gossiped about Tony Star swearing, with almost all the Avengers, is about to change.

“Your little cinematic universe is about to change forever … I’m the Messiah. I … am … Marvel Jesus,” Deadpool was heard stating in the first-ever teaser trailer that was launched on February 12.

But that’s not it, we also saw Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine finally revealed in action and in his most anticipated blue and yellow, comic classic suit. Right within the first six seconds, the trailer gave out its first F-bomb, which was heard from a bartender. One could notice five more of such, throughout the trailer.

With Wolverine asking Wade to “Go F** yourself” to the two newly paired up bloodthirsty guys saying, “Let’s Fu**ing go,” in total of five F-bomb had been dropped. Thank god Captain is on the moon!

In the newly released Red Band trailer, the F-bombs aren't the only thing that makes this movie R-rated. There are some really gory and bloody action sequences, no doubt it's a Deadpool movie.

And since we are talking about the merc with a mouth, yes it also does have a lot of sexual references. However, since Kevin Feige has a huge list of reference words to Cocaine, Wade along with his blind friend, Al has subtly talked of the powder, while also dropping an easter egg to the Disney movie, Frozen.

They both are heard saying, “Do you wanna build a snowman?”

What’s more in Deadpool & Wolverine trailer?

Well, this movie is slated as the only MCU film for this year. Hence, it does bring a lot of easter eggs. With Antmans helmet and skull shown as the headquarters of the antagonist and twin sister of Charles Xavier, Cassandra Nova, you can also see a few fellow villains gathered up right in front of the headquarters.

One can notice, Lady Deathstrike as well as Azazel in a quick scene. Lady Deathstrike was first seen in the 2003's X2: X-Men United. Talking about the red devil-like character, he was seen in 2011's X-Men: First Class.

However, they are not the only villains, as Toad was also hinted to be a part of the movie and we have already had a look at Pyro returning, in the Super Bowl teaser.

