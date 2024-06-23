From Leaving *NSYNC To Cheating Rumors: Exploring Justin Timberlake's Key Controversies Amid DWI Arrest

Justin Timberlake has been a successful star for decades, but along with his success, he has also been embroiled in a lot of controversies. These controversies have mostly kept him in the headlines. From his early days in the boy band *NSYNC to his recent arrest, it has been a tough journey for him.

His recent DWI arrest in the Hamptons is the latest in a series of incidents that have changed his pristine image. After Timberlake’s arrest, all the past controversies are back in the limelight. Let’s take a closer look at some of the key controversies during his journey to becoming a pop star.

Leaving *NSYNC for a solo career

In April 2002, Justin Timberlake made the bold decision to leave *NSYNC and launch a solo career. This decision shocked many, including his bandmates. In a 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Timberlake explained that it was time for him to “follow his heart”. He also claimed that he cared more about music than some others in the group.

Joey Fatone, Timberlake’s bandmate, later revealed that he felt blindsided by this decision. Despite the initial shock, Timberlake's solo career took off and he quickly became a pop sensation.

ALSO READ: Justin Timberlake’s Attorney Reveals Singer Will ‘Vigorously’ Fight Against DWI Allegations; Here’s All We Know

Timberlake’s relationship with Britney Spears

Advertisement

One of Timberlake’s most publicized relationships was with fellow pop star Britney Spears. They began dating in 1999 after meeting on the sets of the Mickey Mouse Club. Their relationship was highly scrutinized by the media. In 2022, after their breakup, Timberlake released a song called Cry Me A River.

The song and its music video featured a lookalike of Spears. The video suggested that Britney had been unfaithful to Justin. Though Timberlake never confirmed that the song was about Spears. But he claimed in his 2018 book Hindsight that strong feelings inspired him to write it in just two hours.

ALSO READ: Justin Timberlake’s Attorney Reveals Singer Will ‘Vigorously’ Fight Against DWI Allegations; Here’s All We Know

Britney Spears' memoir revelations

Spears released a memoir The Woman in Me in 2023. In that, she revealed that Timberlake is the one who has been unfaithful to her during their relationship. She even claimed that Timberlake never acknowledged the times he cheated on her. Spears even mentioned that despite not being at fault media treated her unfairly.

Advertisement

She even revealed in her memoir that she had an abortion during their time together at his insistence. Timberlake has not publicly commented on any of these claims made in the memoir. Though he expressed support for ending Spears’ conservatorship in 2021.

ALSO READ: iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 Performances: From Justin Timberlake's No Angels To Jelly Roll And Lainey's WIlson's Save Me

The Super Bowl halftime show controversy

In February 2004, Timberlake performed with Janet Jackson during the Super Bowl halftime show. The performance ended with Timberlake accidentally ripping off part of Jackson’s costume. It exposed Jackson’s breasts on live television. The video went so viral that it was infamously known as Nipplegate.

While Jackson faced significant backlash and her career suffered, Timberlake issued an apology. He stated the incident was unintentional, but Jackson faced a much harsher backlash. In 2021, Timberlake issued a more detailed apology to Jackson, acknowledging the unfair treatment she received.

Cheating rumors and backlash

Throughout his marriage to actress Jessica Biel, Timberlake has faced multiple cheating rumors. In 2010, he was accused of having an affair with actress Olivia Munn. The sources close to the couple denied the claims.

Advertisement

In 2019, Timberlake was photographed holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright. This led to rumors about his fidelity. Timberlake publicly apologized to Biel. He acknowledged his habit of excessive drinking but insisted that nothing inappropriate happened.

ALSO READ: Ranked: The 20 Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows

The recent DWI arrest

The latest controversy of Timberlake is his arrest for driving while intoxicated. This incident happened in the Hamptons in June 2024. Timberlake was pulled over for running a stop sign and failing to stay in his lane. He reportedly failed multiple sobriety tests and refused a chemical test. This DWI arrest incident has tarnished his public image more. It will even impact his ongoing world tour.

ALSO READ: Justin Timberlake Returns To Stage After DWI Arrest; Thanks Fans For Loving Him Despite It Being 'Hard' Sometimes