'Fun Way To Challenge Myself': Amaarae Opens Up About Touring For Sabrina Carpenter

American singer Amaarae is having one of the greatest years touring, and it's only going to get better. She's gearing up to tour with Sabrina Carpenter and Childish Gambino this fall, following the success of her Fountain Baby album last June. Amaarae is particularly excited about sharing the stage with Gambino, whom she describes as a 'low-key legend,' and Carpenter, especially since Carpenter personally approached her for the collaboration. With festival season in full swing, Amaarae is eager to bring her unique energy to even more fans.

Following the release of her critically acclaimed Fountain Baby album last June, the 30-year-old Ghanaian American vocalist announced a spring 2024 international headlining tour. This summer, she extended her tour with additional dates just in time for the festival season. Now, as Sabrina Carpenter and Childish Gambino prepare for their highly anticipated fall tours, Amaarae is ready to showcase her talents on a broader stage.

According to People, Amaarae was thrilled about the opportunity to perform alongside Gambino (real name Donald Glover) and Carpenter. Despite the fact that both opportunities came from musicians personally, only one genuinely surprised her since she had just recently learned about their music.

“They had reached out to my agent like, ‘Hey, Sabrina Carpenter wants Amaarae on tour.’ And I remember thinking, ‘What? Who? Bro, are y'all so for real right now? This s--- don't make no sense,’” Amaarae recalls in disbelief. “But I remember thinking, ‘This is such an interesting and unique opportunity. I'm actually going to take it because it's a fun way to challenge myself.’”

The Wanted producer discovered Carpenter through her chart-topping hit Espresso and her latest single, Please Please Please. As Amaarae praised Carpenter's career, she thought to herself, "She's a really interesting pop star." Almost as soon as Sabrina Carpenter's fifth studio album, Short n' Sweet, was released, she was captivated.

“What drew me to Sabrina was the [announcement of] her fifth album,” Amaarae points. In June, Amaarae ran into Sabrina after the two walked Vogue World at Paris Fashion Week together. Taking advantage of the opportunity, she asked who had requested her for the singer's tour.

"At an afterparty, I see Sabrina. And I ask her, ‘Sabrina, who made this choice for you?’" Amaarae recalls. The Diamonds artist believes that she is capable of bringing a "certain edge and energy" to her upcoming tour that "fans can benefit from."

Having worked on Gambino's upcoming project, Bando Stone & the New World, the "final album" under his musical moniker due out on Friday, July 19, Amaarae says they already had a studio rapport. Until one of the rapper/actor's A&R's attended her live concert, she didn't realize she would be a vital part of his The New World Tour. According to A&R, Amaarae was already "such an integral part" of Gambino's new album; she was featured on four songs and a skit.

Amaarae will support Carpenter on her North American leg of Short n' Sweet from late September to mid-October. After that, she will tour with Gambino overseas in 2024-2025, starting in France on Thursday, October 31 and ending in Australia on Tuesday, February 11. Reportedly, there's no word yet on whether Carpenter and Amaarae will collaborate on the road but the latter is keeping her fingers crossed.

