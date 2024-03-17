Game Of Thrones's John Bradley Had No Idea About 3 Body Problem's Plot Before Signing; Says Believed In Makers

The Moonfall star John Bradley has been signed up for GOT and has done a good job in the role of a Physicist. However, he did not know anything about the 3 Body Problem’s plot while signing and only realized it once he came to sets. He reveals how Dan Benioff and D.B Weiss made him blindly believe in the script.

What did David and Dan tell John Bradley about his role in 3 Body Problem?

ALSO READ: 3 Body Problem: Everything To Know About The Upcoming Show's Trailer, Cast, Release Date, And More

The Marry me actor was told by the makers, “David and Dan got in touch with me and said, ‘We’re doing this new thing, we’re not going to tell you what it is, but we’ve written this part for you’.” They also said that this character will be the easiest of John’s career. Bradley has blind trust as he has worked with them for a decade now. The actor said, “I worked with them for ten years and I know them really well and they know me, I just knew for a fact that they give me a character that was written to my strengths.” 3 Body Problem made a European premiere at Series Mania. Appreciating this challenging project, the 35-year-old reveals, “My first sort of thought was just massive admiration for them for taking on such an enormous task after Game of Thrones. They could have taken it easy on themselves and adapted something a bit more straightforward, but they’ve really been super ambitious.”

Advertisement

What has inspired the Three Body Problem?

Advertisement

The show is inspired by a trilogy written by Chinese author Liu Cixin. The show will be a Netflix series. Due to its complexities, the book was called “unfilmable” but Dan and Weiss proved everyone wrong. The official synopsis of the show reads as, “A learned educator delivers a lecture shedding light on the three-body problem in a detailed and easy-to-understand manner.” It is set to hit Netflix on March 21, 2024.

As we wait for the show, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.