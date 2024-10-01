‘Garrett's The Noob’: A Minecraft Movie Director Shares Exciting Insights On Jason Momoa’s Character

The first-ever Minecraft movie is already a work in progress! When the announcement was made on the video game’s official account, unveiling the star-studded cast of Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, Matt Berry, and Jennifer Coolidge, the excitement amongst game fans reached its peak.

Now, director Jared Hess has shared new, interesting insights about the film. Speaking to ComicBook, Hess teased what’s in store for Momoa’s character. The director said Garrett is a former world champion video gamer from the late 1980s, but he’s stuck in the childish zone and hasn’t matured since then. Despite being a seasoned gamer, Garrett doesn’t know much about Minecraft.

“He's still stuck in the past, he's got a little bit of arrested development. He's holding on to that former glory... Garrett's the noob,” Hess added. The Aquaman actor’s character, known as Garrett ‘The Garbage Man’ Garrison is one of the four misfits in the film. While struggling with everyday problems, he’s suddenly transported into the world of Minecraft.

Once the misfits land in the game world, they must navigate the bizarre scenarios while defending themselves from creatures like piglins and zombies. However, things turn easier after their encounter with expert crafter Steve (Jack Black), who leads them on a quest to return home. “The malevolent Ender Dragon sets out on a path of destruction, prompting a young girl and her group of unlikely adventurers to set out to save the Overworld,” says the official synopsis.

Advertisement

Although all four characters will play important roles in the narrative, Momoa’s character will especially provide the opportunity for exploration. Those who are familiar with Minecraft must know that Garrett can serve as a guide and help viewers understand the world of Minecraft better.

A Minecraft Movie by Warner Bros. Pictures will be released in theaters on April 4, 2025.