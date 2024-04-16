Garrison Brown Death: Harrowing Body Cam Footage Reveals Moment Cops Found Sister Wives Star Dead At His Apartment

According to recent reports, harrowing bodycam audio has been found following Garrison Brown's suicide on March, 5, 2024. Documenting the moment cops discovered the body of Brown. The audio that is found showcases Flagstaff PD officers entering Garrison's apartment and finding the reality TV star dead in his room. One officer mentions moving a gun found in Garrison's lap to allow forensics to access the body. However, he points out that the weapon was unloaded when he handled it, which means that someone else may have touched the gun before their arrival. The officers then notify his roommates about his death and unfortunately, one roommate, Cheyenne, learns the news during a phone call. She breaks down in tears, sharing with the officer that she heard something like a pop the night before but didn't realize it was a gunshot and also admits that she knows about Garrison's struggle with alcohol. "I'm sorry I didn't check on him last night," she added. Furthermore, his other roommate, Addison, also says that Garrison was intoxicated the night of his suicide, and that he was struggling with alcohol.

How did Garrison Brown die?

Garrison Brown committed suicide His brother Gabriel, found him dead, and he then informed the police for assistance. According to Us Weekly, Janelle Brown informed law enforcement that her son, Garrison, had sent a message to a group chat involving individuals associated with the Brown family. The message expressed sentiments of old days "I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can't. I miss these days," Garrison wrote. Although Janelle was not part of the chat, she became aware of Garrison's message and reached out to him. She told authorities that she had a brief conversation with her son before he stopped responding. His family put out a statement below through his account, which said, "They needed privacy and space to get through the hard times."

What was Garrison Brown known for?

Garrison Brown, known for being the son of Janelle Brown from the reality TV series TLC drama titled Sister Wives, was a beloved member of the Brown family. He was known for his free spirited nature. He was just 25 when he passed away. Garrison Brown's unexpected suicide has yet again raised questions about mental health and substance abuse problems in teenagers and young adults. Several kids globally are mentally affected due to strained family relationships, substance addiction, unhealed childhood trauma and much more.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

