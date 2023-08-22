Ahsoka episode 1 & 2 review: Rosario Dawson sets stage for the visual spectacle; new villain terrifies in Star Wars spin-off

Plot

The debut of Ahsoka kicks off by Baylan and Shin rescuing Morgan. Ahsoka's primary mission in the first episode of the series is to seek out a star map that will help her find her way to the galaxy where Thrawn is imprisoned. This map is situated within a nightsister temple on a planet named Arcana. The detonation on Arcana is triggered by a self-destruct sequence initiated by the HK-87 droids following their clash with Ahsoka. Overall the series follows Ahsoka Tano, a former Jedi Knight, after the collapse of the Galactic Empire, as she sets out to find her master, Grand Admiral Thrawn, that will help her in search of her missing shipmate, Ezra.

What Works

Ahsoka was probably the biggest release of the Star Wars franchise this year, and fans would be happy to know it did not disappoint. Rosario Dawson shines in the premier of the Disney+ show, but what many might be surprised by is that Natasha Liu Bordizzo matches the protagonist's performance just as much. The story is amazingly easy to follow, one of the plus points about it is that you wouldn't necessarily need to be acquainted with Clone Wars or Rebels to be able to understand the plot of the show. Though it must be pointed out, that it'll be a lot more joyful to watch the Ahsoka series if you've watched the above two mentioned shows.

The visuals of the show are what you've come to expect from the Star Wars universe, the background soundtracks, the overall aesthetics, and the design of the show are top-notch, and add to the story wonderfully. The main plot of the story doesn't let your attention go even for a minute. The fight scenes are an absolute delight to watch, so much so that at moments you'll find yourself hoping that you were watching it on a cinema screen, with booming speakers, instead of your laptop. The narrative of the story captures the mythological, and magical side of the Star Wars universe, that has been missing in its many recent releases. Also can't forget to mention the new villains that hold a lot of potential, it'll be interesting to see them bring these antagonists back in the future.

What Doesn't Work?

While many aspects of the show are to be marveled over, there are some parts that fall flat. For a D+ production, the series will leave audiences impressed, but word of caution for anyone going into it thinking the visuals will match up to Andor, it won't. Even though the plot is rich in its lore, if can prove to be a big no-no for casual fans, who are not that well versed with the universe as of yet.

Star Performances

Without a question, Rosario Dawson playing the titular character of Ahsoka Tano impresses with her acting chops. The actress that portrayed the character in The Mandalorian for the first time, proves she's capable of taking center stage and holding the audience's attention captive, all on her own. Natasha Liu Bordizzo's performance as Sabine Wren cannot go unmentioned. This is Bordizzo's first-ever appearance in the Star Wars universe and least to say she nailed the beloved stub-born character's part.

Ahsoka series review: Final verdict

Overall the series is an absolute delight. Even though it might not be for fans who are just treading the waters into the Star Wars universe, for time-hardened fans, this might be one of the best series that has come out of the franchise recently. The creator of the show, Dave Filoni, credit should be given where it's due, as throughout the first two episodes of the series, it becomes clear that he holds much love and fondness for these characters, as many fans do.